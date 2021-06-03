Halo Infinite What To Expect: Dolby Vision And Atmos, Ray Tracing, Multiplayer And More

Halo is one of the most iconic franchises of Xbox. It is an Xbox exclusive game that has inspired a lot of new shooting games that have come up in the gaming industry. Halo is a classic franchise and now they are almost about to deliver their latest installment, Halo Infinite. Halo Infinite is also expected to be the last standalone installment to the franchise, but it will pave the way for all Halo experiences in the future. People want to learn what to expect from Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite What to Expect?

Halo Infinite was first revealed last year during E3 2020, and the Halo Infinite release date was set for the same year but was pushed back due to the pandemic. A new Halo Infinite release day hasn’t been provided to the players just yet, but 343 Industries has announced that the game should be available for the players in the fall of 2021. The E3 2021 is just around the corner and Halo Infinite is one of the major Xbox exclusives that will be presented during this event. During the previous E3, very little information was relayed during the demonstration of the game. In the upcoming E3 players expect 343 Industries to shed a good amount of light on what Halo Infinite has in store for the players.

Halo Infinite is assumed to be one of the biggest projects to release in 2021. The Creative Director, Joseph Staten mentions on the halowaypoint.com website that this was the Halo they imagined back in 2000, and it has finally come to life, after 20 years of technical and creative innovation. Halo Infinite is supposed to be the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet. It is also the most ambitious Halo project in the history of the franchise. Halo Infinite will be compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for PC and Xbox. Dolby Vision will enhance the visuals of the game drastically and Dolby Atmos will provide the players with the epitome of game sound experience.

Halo developers are planning to include a huge array of features for their upcoming game. Cross-platform multiplayer will be available and ranked matches will be separate for keyboard and mouse players and controller players. Cross-progression will also be available across all platforms, so the players do not need to worry about losing out on all their hard-earned items, rewards, XP, and more. Graphics and Visuals of the game are crucial point and the developers are working day in and day out to make the game a visual masterpiece.

IMAGE: HALOWAYPOINT.COM WEBSITE