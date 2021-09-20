Harley-Davidson All Set To Sell Their First E-Bike, Serial 1 Towards End Of 2021

Harley-Davidson recently announced its first electric bike and it is going on sale soon. It is not shocking to see Harley-Davidson release an electric bike because of their 2020 announcement that unveiled the American motorcycle manufacturer’s plans of entering the electric bike market with Serial 1. Their aim was to create an electric bike and sell limited quantities of their vintage-inspired models.

The makers recently unveiled their S1 Mosh/Tribute bike to the automobile community. The makers have taken inspiration from the brand’s very first motorcycle that was released back in 1903. According to the media reports, Harley-Davidson is going to produce a total of 650 units and these are going to be evenly distributed between the US and other European markets.

Harley-Davidson Serial 1 releases its first e-bike

Harley-Davidson's stunning first electric bike broke the internet - and now they're actually selling them - Electrek https://t.co/Qs169nElIJ pic.twitter.com/KtG7ZzYIAH — David L. Howard (@DavidHowardCLT) September 20, 2021

All Harley-Davidson lovers can now start placing the pre-order of their bicycles on the company’s official website. According to reports from The Verge, Harley-Davidson is planning to start delivering the first batch of these bikes in the fourth quarter of this year. A lot of resemblances can be seen in this latest S1 Mosh/Tribute bike with the “Serial Number One,” which was released back in 1903. Similar features like the white tires, leather saddle, handgrips and sleek black frame, gold lettering confirms that this bike is a homage to Harley-Davidson’s oldest known motorcycle built-in 1903.

Harley-Davidson's Electric Bike features

Aaron Frank, the brand director of Serial 1 recently spoke to Electrek and said that everyone at Harley-Davidson is thrilled now to offer a limited edition bike that so faithfully captures the iconic look and feel of the first prototype. They are using this moment as a springboard to launch the S1 Series that will see even more exclusive and highly desirable Serial 1 e-bike models in the future. Before this, Harley-Davidson had announced a new series of e-bikes under the name, 1-OFF. 7-OFF will create bikes inspired by the Schwinn Sting-Ray-inspired Mosh/Chopper as its first offering.

It seems that Harley-Davidson has all plans set for entering the e-bike market that is extremely crowded and competitive in India. Recently, OLA released their new electric scooters and have managed to dominate the makers since its launch. According to AutoCar India, OLA has already gotten orders worth Rs 1,100 cr in a matter of two days. Thus it will be a bit difficult for the American motorcycle manufacturer to dominate this market. More information about Harley-Davidson's Electric Bike price and features is expected to release soon.