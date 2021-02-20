Hearthstone Forged In The Barrens: What Are The Main Additions In This New Expansion?

Hearthstone is a free-to-play online digital collectable card game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. Originally subtitled Heroes of Warcraft, Hearthstone builds upon the existing lore of the Warcraft series by using the same elements, characters, and relics. The game is available for the following platforms: Android, iOS, Classic Mac OS, Microsoft Windows. The latest news on this game is the upcoming release of a new expansion known as Forged in the Barrens.

Hearthstone Forged in the Barrens

Forged in the Barrens release date is set for this Spring of 2021 and will be launched worldwide along with 135 new collectable cards. Here are all the other main additions with this expansion:

New Keyword: Frenzy The monsters, minions, magic, and machinery found within the boundaries of the Barrens can turn any upstart axe flinger into a champion of the Horde. Minions with the new Frenzy keyword will trigger a powerful effect the first time in case they don't die and survive the damage dealt on them.

Ranked Spells Mastering magic is one of the most important aspects in order to survive the elements (and elementals). All 10 classes will have access to an all-new Ranked Spell that will grow in power as your reach 5 and 10 Mana Crystals, and this is not going to get affected even if it is not in the player's hand or deck.

New Mechanic: Spell Schools Magical Spell Schools are going to be a permanent addition to Hearthstone. This will be applied retroactively to many previously released spells, adding synergies and a new layer of depth throughout your Collection! Spells in Standard and Wild can now have a tag from one of seven different schools: Arcane (2 Spells in Forged in the Barrens, added to 44 Spells from past sets) Fel (3 Spells in Forged in the Barrens, added to 22 Spells from past sets) Fire (2 Spells in Forged in the Barrens, added to 43 Spells from past sets) Frost (2 Spells in Forged in the Barrens, added to 24 Spells from past sets) Holy (5 Spells in Forged in the Barrens, added to 67 Spells from past sets) Nature (6 Spells in Forged in the Barrens, added to 112 Spells from past sets) Shadow (4 Spells in Forged in the Barrens, added to 109 Spells from past sets)



Pre-Purchasing Bundles

Pre-Purchase Bundle ($49.99) 60 Forged in the Barrens Card Packs Two Random Legendary cards from Forged in the Barrens Hamuul Card Back

Pre-Purchase Mega Bundle ($79.99) 80 Forged in the Barrens Card Packs 5 Golden Forged in the Barrens Card Packs Two Random Golden Legendaries from Forged in the Barrens Hamuul Runetotem Druid Cosmetic Hero Hamuul Card Back Battlegrounds Perks



