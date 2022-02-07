Heracross Pokemon Legends Arceus: Where to find and how to catch the Pokemon?

Players who are trying to catch all the Pokemons in Pokemon Legends Arceus are in for a big ride. While some of the Pokemons in the game are easy to spot and catch, some might take multiple attempts. While one rear Pokemon in the game is Munchlax and it appears very rarely in the Obsidian Fields, another rare Pokemon in the game is Heracross. In the guide, readers will know more about where to find Heracross in Pokemons Legends Arceus and how to catch Heracross in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Heracross is a fighting/bug-type Pokemon and is found in a few areas scattered in the new Hisui region. While it can be difficult to locate, the locations mentioned below will help players find Heracross in minimal time. Now there are two variants of the Pokemon, the alpha variant and the normal variant and the normal variant. As it goes with other Pokemons in the game, it is easier to catch the regular version, which might be a bit more tedious to catch the alpha version of Heracross in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Where to find Heracross in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

To find Heracross in Pokemon Legends Arceus, users should scout two areas in the Hisui region. Firstly, players should scout the area known as Grueling Grove in Obsidian Fieldlands. It is important to note that the variant of Heracross found in this area is an alpha variant, which is stronger than the normal Heracross. The second location where Heracross spawns is Wayward Wood in Coronet Highlands. In this location, players will come across regular Heracross variants, unlike the previous location.

How to catch Heracross in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

While going after the alpha variant of Heracross in Pokemon Legends Arceus might not be a good idea, it is still an option for players. To do so, players should have the Pokemons that can deal good damage to Heracross, including fire, psychic, fairy or flying-type. On the other hand, going after the normal Heracross is relatively easy. Players should use berries and Smoke Bombs to avoid being detected by the Pokemon as it attacks players. Using Oran Berries to distract and then throwing an Ultra Ball at the Pokemon might help.