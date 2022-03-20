Hogwarts Legacy to arrive this year: Check release date, features and gameplay details

In a significant development concerning the gaming community, Avalanche Software has finally revealed the gameplay and other details concerning Hogwarts Legacy. During the PlayStation State of Play live stream held on March 18, 2022, the developer announced that the game will be released this year and unveiled other aspects of the video game. Keep reading to know more about the Hogwarts Legacy release date and Hogwarts Legacy features.

The game is set in the backdrop of the popular fictitious school of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Hogwarts. However, players would not be able to play as Harry Potter or his friends. Hogwarts Legacy is based on events that happened a century before Harry Potter attended the magic school. Nevertheless, it still allows players to enjoy learning new spells. flying on a broomstick, brewing magical potions and purchasing magical gears.

Hogwarts Legacy release date

Annoucned back in September 2020, the game will be released in the Holiday season this year. Earlier, the game was scheduled to be released in 2021, however, it got delayed owing to technical issues. While the game does not star or feature the storyline of 'the boy who lived,' it does have a lot for those who love the world of wizarding and wish to play a video game wherein they can learn new spells. Hogwarts Legacy will be released on popular gaming platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series one and Xbox Series X, and for Windows PC.

Hogwarts Legacy features

In the trailer of Hogwarts Legacy, it can be seen that players will be able to cast multiple spells including the ones used to stun, curse, create shields and enchant other weapons. Players will also be able to befriend other characters in the game, needless to say, different characters will have different skills. As mentioned in the PlayStation blog, "Anyone familiar with the wizarding world knows that magic goes beyond just wand work. Magical plants and potions bring even more tools to each fight."

Adding to it, Chandler Wood, the Community Manager at WB Games Avalanche says that "you’ll be able to brew Wiggenweld potions for healing and use a Mandrake seedling to incapacitate enemies with its cry. As you continue your studies at Hogwarts, you’ll learn more recipes for potions and how to handle an assortment of magical plants." Stay tuned for more gaming news.

Image: PLAYSTATION BLOG