Honda Prologue - The Name Of Honda's First SUV; To Go On Sale In 2024 In North America

Honda has announced the name of its upcoming electric vehicle, and it will be called Prologue. This is the first step in Honda's vision of manufacturing electric vehicles. Honda is developing the vehicle in collaboration with General Motors. Along with another vehicle that is named Acura, Honda ev cars will be manufactured by GM. Honda's upcoming electric vehicles will go on sale in Canada and the US starting 2024.

Honda’s first electric SUV in the US will be called ‘Prologue’

According to reports, the name Prologue is based on Honda's sports coupe called Prelude. It was one of the most successful vehicles by Honda in the 1980s. As mentioned, Prologue will be co-developed by Honda and General Motors. The interiors and the exteriors of the vehicle will be designed by Honda, while General Motors will design the drivetrain using their Ultium battery packs.

The Honda Prologue will go on sale in 2024 and will be available in North America. It will be the first electronic SUV from the company and will aim to deliver optimal functionality to the customers. On the official web page of Prologue, Honda says "A new era of electrified Honda vehicles is coming. It starts with the fully electric 2024 Honda Prologue SUV, offering versatility and driving range on par with our current lineup of rugged SUVs."

A trademark application revealed the name in April 2021

Back in April, Honda's trademark application was what tipped off the name Prologue. According to the filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Honda has said that it will use the name for land vehicles. However, there are no details available about the upcoming Honda electric SUV. The Honda of America Sales Chief, Dave Gardner has hinted that the company is targeting an annual sale volume between Honda Passport and Honda Pilot SUV.

The Honda Prologue will be the first in the line of Honda EV cars that will be rolled out in the near future. Honda has said at many forums that they wish to shift their focus to electric vehicles, as they are environment friendly. However, they are way behind other manufacturers who have a vast lineup of electric vehicles. They recently discontinued the Clarity EV, and the Honda E city car is available only in Japan and Europe.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK