Hoopa Confined Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Hoopa confined & Hoopa unbound

Hoopa Confined is a Psychic & Ghost Pokemon, making it vulnerable to other Dark and Ghost-type Pokemons. While details about its strongest moveset are given ahead, the Pokemon has a Max CP of 3,359. Similarly, Hoopa Unbound is a Psychic & Dark Pokemon, which is vulnerable to Fairy and Bug moves. While Hoopa Unbound is the evolutionary form of Hoopa Confined, it has a Max CP of 4,006.

Best Hoopa Confined move set Pokemon Go

While trying to attack the opponent, Confusion and Shadow Ball is one of Hoopa Confined's best movesets. While Confusion damages 15 health points per second, Shadow Ball damages about 40 health points per second. Other Hoopa Confined move sets are Confusion with Psychic, Astonish with Shadow Ball and Astonish with Psychic. Since Hoopa Confined is a Psychic and Ghost-type Pokemon, it is vulnerable to Ghost and Dark-type Pokemons, which deal about 256% damage search. On the other hand, the Pokemon is resistant to Fighting-type (24% damage) and Normal-type (39% damage) Pokemons.

Best Hoopa Unbound move set Pokemon Go

While trying to attack the opponent, Confusion and Psychic are some of Hoopa Unbound's best movesets. While Confusion hits the opponent with 15 damage points per second, Psychic hits them with 38.6 damage points per second. Other Hoopa Unbound moveset are Confusion and Shadow Ball, Confusion and Dark Pule and Astonish and Psychic. Since Hoopa Unbound is a Dark and Psychic-type of Pokemon, it is venerable to Bug and Fairy types, who deal 256% and 160% damage to the Pokemon. On the other hand, Hoopa Unbound is resistant to Psychic-type Pokemons, who can deal only 24% damage to it.

How to catch Hoopa in Pokemon Go?

Trainers can catch Hoopa after it is available in the game from Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11 am local time. Once the Pokemon has made its way into the game, it will be available to encounter and catch. To catch Hoopa in Pokemon Go, a player needs to complete the Special Research tasks, which will be revealed in the game once the event kicks off. Once a trainer has completed all the tasks, the trainer will be rewarded with an encounter with Hoopa. That is when the trainer can make the most out of the opportunity and catch the mythical Pokemon using the best moves.