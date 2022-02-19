Horizon Forbidden West Greenshine: Where To Locate Rare Mineral To Upgrade Weapons?

Horizon Forbidden West is known for offering one of the most elaborate open-world gaming experiences. In the game, players have to collect a lot of materials to craft weapons, ammunition and other equipment upgrades. While there are other materials in the game as well, Greenshine is one of the rarest and most important resources. It is required to upgrade the best of the weapons in the game, but players have a hard time finding the mineral around the map.

As the name suggests, Greenshine is a shiny, green mineral that is found in the form of naturally occurring crystals in the game. Players need to find these crystals and collect them in order to upgrade their equipment. Fortunately, the developers of the game have scattered the rare mineral across the map, so that players might be able to find it while randomly exploring the map or during other missions in the game.

Where to find Greenshine in Horizon Forbidden West?

Firstly, players should keep an open eye for shiny green crystals throughout the game. Since the mineral is scattered throughout the map, it can pop up anywhere. One of Greenshine's favourite places in the game is in ponds and lakes and diving into such water bodies might help players collect a fair stock of Greenshine. Another place where players have higher chances of finding the green shiny mineral is behind metal flowers. Upon exploring the vines near metal flowers, players might come across some Greenshine. However, players might not be able to interact with metal flowers unless they have progressed to a certain point in the main story of the game.

Several players have found Greenshine at a location called Sunken Caverns. While the location is not marked on a player's map until it is explored, it shows up as question marks. Here, players will have to swim through underwater caves and will find at least a few pieces of the rare mineral. As mentioned earlier, the rare crystal can be found at random places on the map, behind rocks, walls marked by Firegleam, in open fields and more. Once a player has found a substantial amount of Greenshine, it can be used to upgrade the Very Rare weapons and armours and the Legendary items in the game.