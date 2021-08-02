Horizon Forbidden West Release Postponed, Leaks Suggest Game To Be Out In 2022

Sony is currently busy working on releasing new games for their next-generation consoles. Currently, they have been working on their new PlayStation exclusive game, Horizon Forbidden West. The game was supposed to be released by the end of this year but a recent leak confirms that the developers plan to push the release of this game next year. This has now been picked up by the gaming community and the players are extremely curious to learn more about Sony’s Horizon Forbidden West release date. To help them here is all the information about the upcoming game right here. Read more:

Horizon Forbidden West release date pushed to 2022

A recent report from Bloomberg confirms that the release of Horizon Forbidden West has been pushed to the first quarter of 2022. This was expected after PlayStation Studio head Hermen Hulst had already said that the game’s holiday release date was tentative. This information was first confirmed by the video game reporter Jeff Grubb on the podcast Giant Bomb. Horizon Forbidden West is an upcoming open-world action-adventure game with is the second addition to the Horizon gaming franchise. Almost all the game developers have pushed the release of their new games because of the production challenges that came up because of the ongoing COVID-19 problems.

More about Sony's games

Before coming up with the second addition to this gaming franchise, Guerrilla Games managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the gaming community with the release of Horizon Zero Dawn. The first edition, PlayStation 4 exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the most successful games that had sold over 10 million copies during its initial 2017 release. The makers have also confirmed that this game is going to be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Apart from this Sony exclusive game, the release of the critically acclaimed game, God of War has also been delayed due to the same reasons. Thus making 2022 one of the most exciting years for the gamers because of the lined releases. No other information has been released about the game. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game official social media handles.