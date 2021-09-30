Hot Wheels Unleashed: How to beat Jurrasic Predator Boss and get past tornadoes

Hot Wheels is one of the most popular animated racing car video games. Its latest title, Hot Wheels Unleashed is about to launch today, i.e. September 30, 2021. The game will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. In other words, it will be available on all the leading platforms. The game is developed by Milestone Studios, who have experience in making racing games like the MotoGP series.

Hot Wheels Unleashed takes the traditional racing video game gameplay and combines it with the iconic track-based experience and Hot Wheels' licensed cars. Anyone who has been a fan of the built-it-yourself Hot Wheels track while growing up will like the game. The controls are well distributed, including drifts, boost, and Hot Wheels Unleashed boss race. In one of the boss races, players have to beat a giant dinosaur that throws tornadoes at players.

How to beat Jurrasic Predator boss in Hot Wheels Unleashed?

The Jurassic Predator is a giant dinosaur that throws mini-tornadoes at the player's vehicles. The tornadoes are thrown at the track and if any car comes into contact, it will trip off by the force of air in the tornado. Avoiding this mini-tornadoes shall be the primary strategy of a player while playing the level. Additionally, the tornadoes pause for almost half a second on either side of the track, providing cars time to pave through that part of the track.

Apart from keeping a close eye on the tornadoes, keeping on to the magnetic sections of the track is another effective strategy for this level. Additionally, players should not boost on the track. Instead, they shall boost the magnetic sections of the track. However, there is yet another mini-tornado at the finishing line. While the tornado seems to change its position in front of the finishing line in every game, players shall be well aware of its position and drive past the finish line cautiously. That is how a player can get past the Hot Wheels Unleashed tornadoes and Hot Wheels Unleashed boss race. Stay tuned for more updates on video games.

IMAGE: STORE.STEAMPOWERED.COM