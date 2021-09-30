Hot Wheels Unleashed PS5 To Release Today: Check Launch Time, Price And More Details

Hot Wheels Unleashed is yet another exciting video game built upon the legacy of Hot Wheels. The latest title has been developed by Milestone Studios and will be released on September 30, 2021. In the game, players can race along with competitors in their favourite Hot Wheels car. The game will be released across all popular platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and Windows.

Hot Wheels Unleashed comes with both single-player and multiplayer modes. The single-player mode includes Hot Wheels City Rumble, featuring boss battles and special challenges. While playing with competitors, players can participate in races with up to 12 rivals. Additionally, there is a two-player offline split-screen option. While the game is being launched for all leading platforms, it supports limited cross-play, i.e. players with PlayStation 4 will only be able to play along with players with PlayStation 5.

Hot Wheels Unleashed release date

Release Date

As mentioned earlier, Hot Wheels Unleashed release date has been set to September 30, 2021. Those who pre-ordered the Hot Wheels Unleashed Ultimate Stunt Edition (priced at $90) was offered early access to the game which began on September 27, 2021. The version includes Sportscar, Beefed Up, Street Beasts DLC packs and Volume 1 & 2 of the Hot Wheels pass. The Hot Wheels Unleashed release time depends upon the platform for which a user has purchased it.

Release Time

For instance, those who have got the game to play on PlayStation 4, 5 and Xbox One, X or S saw a release at midnight in their local timezone. For those who purchased the game to play on their PC, the game will launch at 07:30 PM IST on September 30, 2021. Yet again, the launch time for Nintendo Switch users will vary as new games are usually available at 3 PM BST, 10 AM ET or 7 AM PT.

Hot Wheels Unleashed takes the traditional racing video game gameplay and combines it with the iconic track-based experience and Hot Wheels' licensed cars. Anyone who has been a fan of the built-it-yourself Hot Wheels track while growing up will like the game. The controls are well distributed, including drifts, boost, and Hot Wheels Unleashed boss race. In one of the boss races, players have to beat a giant dinosaur that throws tornadoes at players.

Image: STORE.STEAMPOWERED.COM