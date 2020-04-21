How Long Is Fortnite Downtime? When Will Fortnite Be Back Up? Know Details

The Fortnite servers will be down due to a major update coming on April 21. The game will be having server problems in all platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile and PC. The Epic Games has revealed that Fortnite will experience the server problems from 7 AM BST or 2 AM ET if you are a resident of USA.

How long is Fortnite downtime?

According to the reports and data provided by Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime may last up to three long hours. However, the time is not accurate as the most recent patch releases have taken less time in 2020. So players are expecting that the Fortnite downtime may end in two hours that is 7 AM till 9 AM, BST. During this time, Fortnite update 12.41 will be released and will be available to download on all platforms including PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile and PC.

An official message from Epic Games says: "Hi, everybody. v12.41 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21. Downtime begins at 2 AM ET (0600 UTC)."

On April 21, 2020, A huge Fortnite update is being launched today, and Epic Games has confirmed on their official website that they will be shutting down game servers from 7 AM BST. There has been many weekly patch updates during Season 2, and this one will be different from the other recent updates. Currently, Epic Games is preparing for a big Live event that will be releasing later this week on all the platforms and that means the 12.41 Fornite update will include enough details regarding the same.

The issue with the latest update rolling out is that Fortnite will be unable for several hours as the development team performs maintenance during this time of lockdown. But, this new update will be rolling out with the Travis Scott Live Event and that is a treat for all Fortnite lovers.

When will Fortnite be back up?

According to Epic Games, Fortnite servers are scheduled to go offline on April 21, on all major platforms from 7 AM BST. This means that Battle Royale and Save the Worlds modes will be unplayable for the duration of the maintenance period. The reported estimated Fortnite downtime could last three hours, leaving the game unplayable for a long time the morning.

