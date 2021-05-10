How Long Is Resident Evil Village? Here's The Exact Time Needed To Beat The Game

Resident Evil Village has been released and the players are certainly loving this first-person-perspective game. The players are recently trying to ask a number of questions about the game and are trying to find answers to questions such as, 'how long is Resident Evil Village'. To help them, here is all the information that is needed to know the real Resident Evil Village length.

How long is Resident Evil Village?

Resident Evil Village is certainly a great addition to the RE gaming franchise and is currently being loved by the gaming community. The players are curious to know more about this game and are currently trying to find the Resident Evil Village length. According to a number of gamers, the game will take somewhere around 10-14 hours of your time to complete fully. This means that the players can also use around 15-18 hours to get all the trophies in the game. At the end, you will also be able to see a timer that gives you an idea of how much time you took.

But it does not acknowledge the time consumed by the cutscenes and also the reloaded saves from deaths. It is certain that the players might just die in the game at a certain point. Thus do not rely completely on the ending timer that is displayed after you have completed your game. Try to check a clock every time you play to see the precise Resident Evil Village length. Apart from this, here is also the location of all the angel masks available in the game.

Angel Mask Locations

Mask of Sorrow location: The players will first need to reach the Hall of Ablution and finish the statue puzzle located there. After that, they will be required to go through the wine-soaked basement. The players need to then return to the severed hand to escape Lady D and get the Mask of Sorrow location.

Mask of Joy: First, the players will need to complete the piano puzzle with the help of the Iron Insignia Key to access the Library. All the players will need to do then is defeat the daughter and walk through the Hall of Joy to get the Mask of Joy.

Mask of Rage location: to get this mask, the players will need to complete the bell puzzle. Then they will be required to go to the Attic and walk out onto the balcony. Then they need to take the zip line towards the Tower of Rage to get the Mask of Rage.

Mask of Pleasure location: it is important to have Dimitrescu's Key to get this mask. Players need to first try and find a way to enter the Hall of Pleasure. Enter the hall and spot the mask in there. The players will need to replace the Mask of pleasure with Mounted Animal Skull while taking it.

IMAGE: RESIDENT EVIL TWITTER