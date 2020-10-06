How Many Missions Are There In Star Wars Squadrons? Read Here

Star Wars Squadrons allows its players to pick up the mantle of the pilot for either The Empire or The New Republic. While the game om its launch has gotten some player frustrated due to its early bugs, the game is expected to make a smooth cruise with upcoming updates. Whereas, the VR experience of the game has brought upon a novelty factor in favour of the Squadrons game too. Though the game is extensive in nature and features a number of difficult missions for players to fly though, it is not as extensive as the Jedi Fallen Order game which released las year. So, how many missions does the Star Wars Squadrons game consist?

Star Wars Squadrons total missions

The Squadrons game consists of 14 missions including a prologue which is basically a tutorial for players to get their hands on their newly acquired XWing flights. Players in favour of the New Republic should be aware that the game does not follow a singular form of the fleet. A player will have to also have to play it as an Imperial pilot in order to understand the overall narrative of the game. The initial campaign of Star Wars Squadrons should not take players more than 8-10 hours to complete. All 14 missions of the game excluding the Prologue have been listed below -

Prologue Form the Vanguard The Skies of Yavin Through Enemy Lines Secrets and Spies The Trail From Desevro Signal to Noise Into the Abyss Fractured Alliance Chaos at Mon Cala Terisa’s Vengeance Nowhere to Stand Rally the New Republic Fire in the Heart The Last Flight of the Starhawk

Image courtesy - Star Wars Squadrons official website

While complaints amid fans about the game having a limited number of missions have emerged on the official forums of EA digital, the game does not ask for a full-price and is listed $20 less than standard games. The reviews for the game have been majorly positive, focussing largely on the engaging flight simulations and VR experience. Star Wars Squadrons is now available for Xbox One, PS$, and PC.

