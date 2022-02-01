How Many Pokemon Are There In Pokemon Legends: Arceus? Check Complete Pokedex Here

Pokemon Legends: Arceus was launched for Nintendo Switch on 28 January 2022. The open-world in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will provide players will a completely new experience. Players will be able to roam around the Hisui region, where they can collect several items, encounter Pokemons in the wild, enjoy third-person fights with the Pokemon while catching it and other perks that the game has.

List of Pokemons in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

In total, there are 242 Pokemons in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, most of which are from the previous Pokemon games. The total number includes seven new Pokemons and 17 Hisuian forms of Pokemons. All these Pokemons have a different evolution method, some of them might not have one. Additionally, it is difficult to evolve some Pokemons as players need special items for doing so. Given below is a list of all the Pokemons in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.