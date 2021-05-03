How Old Is Childe In Genshin Impact? Learn All The Details In This Guide

Genshin Impact is an action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. Since its launch, it has become one of the popular games in the gaming community. Genshin Impact takes place in the fantasy world of Teyvat, which is home to seven distinct nations. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how old is Childe in Genshin Impact, the age of Childe in the game and more.

How old is Childe in Genshin Impact?

There is no doubt that the entire game of Genshin Impact is made of various characters. One among them is Childe/Tartaglia. Tartaglia is often known by his alias of Childe. He is the eleventh of the Eleven Harbingers of the Fatui. He is considered to be one of the most dangerous person to be with. Childe is in charge of the funding of Fatui in Liyue and lives for chaos. He is very confident and brash, often appearing to be unpredictable and cunning. Childe became a warrior at the age of 14. This is a critical detail to know.

Birthday. 20th July

Age: 19-21, Estimated based on his lore update in 1.2 that says he is now a young adult.

Height. 5'11 182 cm, Estimated based on in-game comparisons.

The age of Childe

The plot details of Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact takes place in the fantasy world of Teyvat. It is home to seven distinct nations. Each one of them is tied to an element and ruled by a god associated with it. The story follows a twin, referred to as the Traveler, who has traveled across many worlds with their twin but has become separated from them by an unknown god in Teyvat. The Traveler travels across Teyvat in search of the lost sibling with their companion Paimon and becomes involved in the affairs of the other nations, gods, and the entire world. You may freely explore an open-world map with tools. Here, Traveler is seen gliding, but you can switch to other party members indicated on the right during exploration and combat. In addition to exploration, you can attempt various challenges for rewards. Scattered across Teyvat are bosses and challenges that reward highly valuable resources, such as Stormterror and the Electro Hypostasis, but claiming them uses up a currency called resin, which slowly regenerates over time.

Genshin Impact update

