How Old Is Park From Cold War? Here's All We Know About The Playable Character, Helen Park

Cold War has been released and the fans seem to love this game. But some of them have been extremely curious about the characters in the game. Because of the hype created around it, the players have been asking a number of questions about this new Call Of Duty game and its characters. To help the users, we have managed to answer some of those questions right here. Read more about the Cold War.

How old is Helen Park from Cold War?

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this new Call of Duty Cold War. The users have been trying to find answers to questions like how old is Park from Cold War and where to find Cold War Park skins. This is because the makers have been adding a number of different characters in the game and the players seem to love them. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about the Cold War character, Helen Park.

Helen Park is an MI6 agent in the game and the fans seem to love her. She is an agent from UK's famed intelligence agency who joins Adler and his team to help them with covert operations around the world. According to the game, Helen Park was born on July 20, 1952, and plays a huge part in a number of mission in the game. In real life, Lily Cowles s the voice behind this MI6 character. Apart from that, we have also listed a video uploaded by a popular Youtuber. Read more about Cold War

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events.