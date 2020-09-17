How To 5-0 Grind Around The Fountain In Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remake?

A player can actually feel how it feels like to be in the shoes of a professional skater while playing the Tony Hawk Pro Skater remake versions on the latest generation of consoles. The players can skate and do tricks in the various playgrounds provided by the game to explore. These playgrounds also have specific challenges that lead to the 100% completion of the game, which unlocks all the mods and cheats for the game.

Some of these challenges are fairly simple, while on the other hand some can be quite tricky to complete as they consist of certain tricks and combinations that need to be executed at specific spots. One of the major questions the players have is -- ‘how to 5-0 grind near the fountain?'

How to 5-0 Grind near the fountain challenge?

Players will face this as the last challenge in the San Francisco Streets map. Players have to 5-0 grind near the fountain to complete this goal. The players need to find the area where the fountain is located and pull of a 5-0 grind on the rim of the fountain.

Where to find the fountain?

After spawning into the San Francisco streets level, the player has to skate towards the center of that level. The players will need to spot a structure made of cement and the water fountain can be found on it. The players need to grind the entire outer rim of the fountain once they reach the spot.

How to 5-0 Grind?

Once they have spotted the structure, players need to place themselves a little away from the fountain so that they can build momentum while skating towards it. Players need to build some speed and start rushing towards the fountain. As soon as they are at a location where they can jump on top of the rim, they need to jump.

Just before touching the rim, the players need to hit ‘triangle’ on the PS4 and ‘Y’ on the Xbox one to start the 5-0 grind and then balance the grind either with the help of the ‘D-pad’ or the ‘right analog stick’. The players need to continue the grind on the rim of the fountain until they hear an audio cue or see a pop up that the challenge has been completed. That’s how to 5-0 grind near the fountain challenge.

Promo image source: TonyHawkTheGame twitter handle