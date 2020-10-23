How To Activate Crown Tundra? Know All About The New Expansion Pass In Pokemon

Crown Tundra is the latest DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield which released on October 22, 2020. Pokemon Sword and Shield falls under the category of RPG games, which was released in 2019, developed and published by Game Freak and The Pokemon Company and Nintendo respectively. It initially introduced the Galar region and lots of new Pokemons were available to be discovered. Continue reading to know about this latest DLC.

How to Activate Crown Tundra in Pokemon Sword and Shield

This latest expansion DLC can be accessed by first purchasing the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, then by updating the game. Here are the steps to start crown tundra:

First, make sure that you have purchased the DLC and downloaded the latest update. Now upon loading the saved game, players will automatically be given a Crown Pass which can be used at Wedgehurst Station location to access the new area.

The next step is to fly to Wedghehurst location and then enter the train station. There will be a man next to the PokeMart, speak to him about taking a train to the Crown Tundra Station.

After reaching the station, players need to choose the option to leave for The Crown Tundra, and the train will take them there.

Steps to download Crown Tundra

Right after turning on the Nintendo Switch, just navigate over to the Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield game that you have purchased the Expansion Pass for.

The next step is to press the plus button and select Software Update. Select this will initiate the download of an update. The download size for the Crown Tundra update is almost around 1.1GB, so the download time will totally depend on the internet speed.

The last step is to wait until the download finishes. Once the game is done updating, players can head over to the location of Wedgehurst Train Station and finally get started with crown tundra.

In celebration of the release of The Crown Tundra, Galarian Ponyta is now appearing in Raid Battles! https://t.co/h9iJNSnX6d #PokemonGO #PokemonSwordShieldEX — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 23, 2020

Pokemon Go is also celebrating the release of The Crown Tundra by introducing an all-new event at the below mentioned time - Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. to Friday, October 23, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. PDT (GMT -7)

Promo Image Credits: Nintendo