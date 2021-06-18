How To Beat Inferno Tower Challenge? Inferno Tower Challenge 3 Star Guide

Clash of Clans is one of the most popular handheld games out there. They have created a renowned reputation thanks to constant updates and new content for the players to enjoy. It is one of the top strategy games and holds a massive player base. The game also has challenges and quests that players can complete to unlock special rewards. Many players have been wondering how to beat the Inferno Tower challenge in Clash of Clans.

How to beat the Inferno Tower challenge in Clash of Clans?

The Inferno Tower is a defensive building unlocked at Town Hall level 10, that shoots a stream of flame that burns through even the thickest armor. It can be set to single-target or multi-target. The game has received a new set of challenges during the latest update and one of them is called the Inferno Tower Challenge. Players can complete this challenge to earn 2 hero points, Gems, and a ton of loot by completing this challenge. There is a star system that is used and given to players according to their performance in this challenge, one star is the least and three stars is the best. Check out this guide to learn how to three-star the Inferno Tower Challenge in Clash of Clans:

First, the players should try to lure and destroy the Clan Castle, this can be done by placing a rocket balloon angled with the Tesla near the battle builder hut in that area. Defeat all three groups of Tesla with this strategy. Then the players should destroy the single-target Inferno with one rocket balloon and two regular balloons.

Then the players should use to beat the archer towers on the left with an electro dragon. As soon as they are beaten they should instantly use a rocket balloon to attack the battle builder hut in that area.

Then the players should use the King, Queen, and Warden to attack the left bottom quadrant of the map. Players should use a Rage and Early King Ability and capture the barbarians through the Warden ability.

Then the players should release another electric dragon to take down the next group of Archer Towers and at the same time use a jump spell to reach the center of the base. Use the Heal and rage spells in front of the Wizard Towers.

Then the players should release their remaining electric dragons to the storage centers of the base. Then the players should release the dragon riders to the multi-target Inferno Tower and the battle builder on the right-hand side. Then the characters should have free passing to attack the center, players should use all their abilities to take all the defenses down.

IMAGE: CLASHOFCLANS TWITTER