How To Beat King Bob-omb In Super Mario 64? Where Can You Find Him?

Super Mario 64 is the first video game in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars series and one that is still popular among fans to this day. The title features an exciting plot and involves numerous twists and turns throughout the gameplay. As you acquire more and more stars and continue to progress, you have to defeat several bosses to reach the end. King Bob-omb, also known as the Big Bob-omb, is one of the many bosses that you will encounter in the game. However, if you are new to the game, you may find it a bit challenging to overcome the king of the Bob-ombs. So, here is a guide on where you can find King Bob-omb in Super Mario 64 and how to defeat him.

How to beat King Bob-omb?

Finding King Bob-omb might seem challenging at first, however, it is quite easy. All you need to do is head over to the top of the cliff at the Bob-omb Battlefield. This is where he controls his side of the Bob-ombs in war. From here, you will need to head towards the dirt path and go through the wooden ramp. Now, go through the Chain Chomp and climb up the mountain to find him.

As soon as you encounter King Bob-omb, he will give you a short speech and the battle will begin. His first move will be to grab you and toss you off the cliff. Your job will be to avoid getting caught, because if he manages to throw you off, it will be the end of the game. However, this shouldn’t be difficult considering that King Bob-omb is actually a slow mover. Now while you try to save yourself from getting caught, you will need to run around and try to get behind him.

Once you get behind the boss, just throw some punches and grab him to throw him on the ground. You will need to throw him on the ground three times. Make sure that you catch him from the back to avoid getting caught. You should also remember that you need to throw him on the ground and not off the mountain. Once you defeat King Bob-omb, you will be rewarded with a Star.

Image credits: Nintendo UK