How To Become A Famous Author In BitLife? Complete Guide For This Life Simulator Game

BitLife has managed to dominate the gaming community since it was released. The real-life simulations have certainly gotten a lot of gamers attracted to the game's concept. The gamers seem really interested in the game and are even trying to ask questions related to it. We have picked some of those popular questions right here. Read more to know about how to have triplets in BitLife.

How to become a famous author in BitLife?

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the BitLife- Life Simulator video game. The players have been asking a lot of questions like how to become a famous author in BitLife. The first thing that you will need to do is graduate with a focus on the English language. To become a writer, you will need to keep your smarts a bit higher than usual. After completing college and graduating with a focus on English, you will be required to wait for a Writer’s job opening that can come anytime. After getting the job, try and put as much work as possible into the job till a time span of 7-10 years. After completing around 10 years as a writer, you will be able to get the fame tag alongside your character in the game. There is no easy way for the players to become a famous author in BitLife. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about the Eat Pray Love challenge in the game.

You will need to be born in the United States

Then you will need to become a Famous Author

After that, you will need to get a divorce in the game

Then trying out the Mediterranean food in Italy must be your next step

Try and achieve inner peace

You will need to visit India to achieve inner peace

Then visit Indonesia to find your love

More about BitLife

BitLife: Life Simulator is a popular game that is known by the name, BitLife. The game is basically a text-based simulator video game that was intended to be played on Apple devices by Candywriter. It manages to use the text-based format in its game and the main objective of the game is to live a digital life without struggles and difficulties. The game has also been filled with a number of cartoons and humorous scenarios to make things even lighter for the players. It was released on September 29, 2018, and was introduced to Android on February 5, 2019.

