How To Become A Naturalist In RDR2 To Hunt Down The New Animal Species?

Red Dead Redemption 2 Online has received a major patch update which brings tons of new features and content to the survival game. As part of the update, developers have introduced a new Naturalist role which requires users to participate in some interesting activities while exploring the secrets of naturalism. So, let’s check out how you can unlock a naturalist in RDR2.

How to become a Naturalist in RDR2?

Open the map and you will find a location in Strawberry called the Strawberry Welcome Center. It will instruct you to meet Harriet Davenport to learn about becoming a Naturalist. So, you simply need to head over to the Strawberry town. Once you reach the location, you will be placed in a cut scene lasting a few minutes. After the scene, you will be able to purchase the role by spending 25 Gold bars.

As you load back into Strawberry, you will receive a sample kit which will include the Legendary Animal map and an Animal Field guide. The field guide is a book for documenting wildlife research, whereas the Legendary Animal map will simply show you all the locations of the Legendary Animals. Once you’re out of the cut scene, you can start collecting samples for the Naturalist role.

The mini-map will display all the Legendary Animals that you can track down to sedate and collect the blood samples. However, before you embark on the journey, make sure that you purchase the Sedative ammo for the Varmint Rifle to take down the animals. You can buy the ammo from either Gusts or Harriet’s Naturalist Store.

The new Red Dead Redemption 2 Online update is live across Xbox One, PS4 and PC platforms. If you aren't able to access the new Naturalist role, make sure you have downloaded the latest patch for your respective platform. The new update has also added a range of new features and content to the game, including a new Outlaw Pass, a new Frontier Pursuit, and many more. The download file weighs in at around 5 GB for all platforms.

Image credits: Rockstar Games