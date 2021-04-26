How To Bunt In MLB The Show 21? Both Techniques To Bunt In The Game

MLB The Show 21 has been one popular game played by the baseball enthusiasts. This is because of the realistic gaming options that have been added to his game. But some of the players are confused about some of these specific features added in the game and are thus asking specific questions like how to bunt in MLB The Show 21. Here’s all the information about the MLB The Show 21 bunt.

How to hit a bunt in MLB The Show 21?

It is extremely easy to bunt in the latest The Show game that has been released. If the players want to bunt in MLB The Show 21 they are just required to press triangle if they are playing on PlayStation and press Y if they are playing on Xbox. In total, the makers have added a total of 2 different ways a player can bunt in MLB The Show 21. They can bund by just pressing triangle/Y a bit earlier during the pitch process. They can also try and hold the button down that will sacrifice bunt in the game. Apart from this, players can also press the button a bit later during the pitching process that will activate the drag bund in the game. It is certainly an important tactic to use in the game and thus it is important to know how to perform this move. We have also attached a small video right here that can help you out with your doubts about MLB The Show 21 bunt.

Tips to improve your batting in MLB The Show 21

Here are tips and tricks that could help you to improve your batting in the game. You need to know the difference between the three different batting settings and mechanics available in the game. They include Pure Analog, Zone Hitting and Directional Hitting. Try and understand what each of them could mean and select accordingly. Then the makers have also added an option where the players can guess the pitch. If you guess it correctly, the hitter zone will be shifted to the centre which will ensure better contact.

All you need to do is time your swing correctly for a maximized hit in the game. Then they can even choose the type of swing they want for the particular pitch. The biggest part is choosing the correct swing from normal, power and contact swing is important. You will also need to see the amount of power used by the pitcher. Keep these pointers in mind before heading into a match against your friend in MLB The Show 21.

Promo Image Source: MLB the Show Twitter