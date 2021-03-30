How To Capture Monsters In Monster Hunter Rise? Here's A Complete Guide

Monster Hunter rise was developed by Capcom for the Nintendo Switch and it released recently on March 26, 2021. Just like in all the Monster Hunter game series, capturing monsters is the main feature in Monster Hunter rise as well. Preparation is the key during any monster battles and after it has been weakened sufficiently, you can go ahead and capture it. Here, you will know the best way to battle and catch a monster.

How to Capture Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise?

As you are in the battle against a monster and you have weakened it to the threshold, right after that in the upper righthand corner of the panel, a blue icon will appear under its own icon. As the creature limps away, it will be returning to its den to sleep. As it sleeps, set a trap near it. Throw some Tranq Bombs at it as soon as it's stuck to put it to sleep and catch it. You can also position the trap in its course and then use a Flash Bomb to stop it from escaping.

Hunters who want to catch a monster would need to carry those things with them into combat. A hunter should bring a Pitfall Trap, a Shock Trap, and as many Tranq Bombs as they can carry to catch a creature. Tranq Ammo should be brought by hunters who use long-ranged guns. To summarize it all:

The first step is to battle and make it weak enough: When it is sufficiently weak, the coloured icon on it will change into blue.

The next step is to set up a trap: After the monster is weak, it will show various signs like limping, gasping for air, etc. This is the time to make use of traps like the Pitfall Trap or the Shock Trap. Pitfall will create a big pit in which the monster will fall, and the shock trap will electrocute it. You will have to properly place the trap in a way that the monster gets caught in it.

The final part is to use some type of sedation so that the monster falls asleep: Either use tranquillizer arrows or Tranq bombs and this will put the large monsters to sleep. The number of arrows or bombs required will depend on the monster.

Image Source: Capcom