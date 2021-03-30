How To Capture Monsters In Monster Hunter Rise? Here's A Complete Guide

Quick links:
Monster Hunter rise was developed by Capcom for the Nintendo Switch and it released recently on March 26, 2021. Just like in all the Monster Hunter game series, capturing monsters is the main feature in Monster Hunter rise as well. Preparation is the key during any monster battles and after it has been weakened sufficiently, you can go ahead and capture it. Here, you will know the best way to battle and catch a monster.
As you are in the battle against a monster and you have weakened it to the threshold, right after that in the upper righthand corner of the panel, a blue icon will appear under its own icon. As the creature limps away, it will be returning to its den to sleep. As it sleeps, set a trap near it. Throw some Tranq Bombs at it as soon as it's stuck to put it to sleep and catch it. You can also position the trap in its course and then use a Flash Bomb to stop it from escaping.
Hunters who want to catch a monster would need to carry those things with them into combat. A hunter should bring a Pitfall Trap, a Shock Trap, and as many Tranq Bombs as they can carry to catch a creature. Tranq Ammo should be brought by hunters who use long-ranged guns. To summarize it all: