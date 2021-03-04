How To Catch Celebi In Pokemon Go? Here Is A List Of Quests That Need To Be Completed

Celebi is a mythical Pokemon that can't be caught like the other normal Pokemon in the game. Getting your hands on one can only be done by completing special research tasks which will reward the players with a Celebi encounter. In total there are two questlines in the game that will lead the players to two different Celebi, one is the normal variant and the other is a shiny variant.

How to Catch Celebi in Pokemon Go?

The first Pokemon that was made available in the game via the Special Research campaign of the game. Celebi is the second creature that was added to the list by Nintendo. It is a mythical Psychic and Grass-type Pokemon. Below-mentioned are all the quests that need to be completed, at the end of which you will get a chance to encounter and catch Celebi.

Pokemon GO Celebi quest: A Ripple in Time 1/8 Power up Pokemon 5 times (1000XP) Battle in a Gym 2 times (1000XP) Battle in a Raid (1000XP) Stage rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 1 Fast TM, 1 Super incubator

Pokemon GO Celebi quest: A Ripple in Time 2/8 Make 3 new friends (1500XP) Evolve an evolved Grass-type Pokemon (1500XP) Catch a Pokemon 3 days in a row (1500XP) Stage rewards: 1 Sun Stone, 1500 stardust, 1 Premium Raid Pass

Pokemon GO Celebi quest: A Ripple in Time 3/8 Use a Sun Stone to evolve Gloom or Sunkern (2000XP) Reach Level 25 (2000XP) Hatch 9 eggs (2000XP) Stage rewards: 1 King’s Rock, Eevee encounter, 1 Premium Raid Pass

Pokemon GO Celebi quest: A Ripple in Time 4/8 Evolve Eevee into Espeon during the day (2500XP) Walk 10km with Eevee as your buddy to earn candy (2500XP) Send 20 gifts to friends (2500XP) Stage rewards: 1 Metal Coat, Eevee encounter, 2500 stardust

Pokemon GO Celebi quest: A Ripple in Time 5/8 Walk 10km with your Eevee as your buddy to earn candy (3000XP) Evolve Eevee into Umbreon at night (3000XP) Trade a Pokemon (3000XP) Stage rewards: 1 Star Piece, 15 Pinap Berries, 1 Upgrade

Pokemon GO Celebi quest: A Ripple in Time 6/8 Visit PokeStops 7 days in a row (3500XP) Use 25 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon (3500XP) Use items to evolve Pokemon 2 times (3500XP) Stage rewards: 5 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Dragon Scale, 3500 stardust

Pokemon GO Celebi quest: A Ripple in Time 7/8 Catch 40 Grass or Psychic Type Pokemon (4000XP) Make an Excellent Curve Throw (4000XP) Earn a Gold Johto medal (4000XP) Stage rewards: 10 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Charge TM, Celebi Encounter

Pokemon GO Celebi quest: A Ripple in Time 8/8 Catch Celebi Stage rewards: 5,500 stardust, 1 Super incubator, 20 Celebi candy This is the final stage that needs to be completed.



