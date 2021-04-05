How To Catch Chansey In Pokemon Go? Use Incense During Spring Event For Increased Chances

Pokemon Go is one of the most played mobile games in the world. This game has a very unique concept in its gameplay as it requires players to get out of their houses and walk around in their cities to catch Pokemon. Players can visit different exotic locations like hills, forests, factors etc to catch a specific type of powerful Pokemon that are only found at specific places.

The game has been appreciated for its ability to get people active, unlike other games where people can just inside their houses to play. One of the most popular, yet rare Pokemon in this game is Chansey, the nurse like Pokemon. Read on to know more about Pokemon Go Chansey and how to catch her in the new Spring Update.

Pokemon Go Update

The new pokemon update and event called 'Spring into Spring' is finally out. The event will run from April 4, 2021, to April 8, 2021. Players will have the chance to catch exotic Pokemon like Flower Crown Chansey in this update. This event has also introduced newer special Pokemon like the Shiny Bunnelby, Mega Lopunny to Pokemon Go. Read on to know how to catch Chansey.

How to Catch Chansey in Pokemon Go?

The rate of Chansey spawning has been increased in the new update as catching Chansey is one of the main missions of the new event. As you roam around the neighbourhood, keep using Incense as this will attract or spawn Chansey or Crown Flower Chansey near you.

You have a good chance of finding this Pokemon with Incense as Chansey's spawn rates have been increased. In case you do not stumble upon a Chansey in the wild you can complete the 'Catch 25 Excggcute Field Research' and 'Use an Incense Stick' challenge which will reward you with a Flower Crown Chansey which you can catch.

About Chansey

Chansey is a normal type Pokemon that has evolved from its base form of Happiny. Chansey is a normal type of Pokemon that is often kept by healers as the Pokemon possesses strong healing properties. Consequently, Chansey is weak in battle and is often used as a support Pokemon by trainers. Chansey is especially weak against fighting type Pokemon.

The best Pokemon you can use to counter Chansey are Lucario, Conkeldurr, Breloom, Machamp and Blaziken. There is a very low chance that you can get the shiny Chansey when capturing the Pokemon. Chansey also lays very nutritious eggs every day. These eggs are delicious and have strong healing properties. Pokemon trainers use Chansey's eggs to heal other Pokemon when they get injured.

Chansey Evolution

There are 3 evolution forms in the Chansey family of Pokemon. The first base form is Happiny, the second form is Chansey and the final form is Blissey. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Go and gaming.

