How To Catch Shiny Heatmor In Pokemon Go? Check Evolution Guide & Where To Find Tips Here

Heatmor is a generation 5 fire-type Pokemon, which hates the ant inspired Pokemon called Durant. While the Shiny Heatmor was introduced during Pokemon Go Fest 2020, it is very difficult to find. The Shiny Heatmor is one of the region-locked Pokemons, which are available only in specific parts of the world. However, during events like Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2, the Pokemon will be available globally. Keep reading to know more about where to find Shiny Heatmor and how to catch Shiny Heatmor in Pokemon Go.

Where to find shiny Heatmor?

As mentioned earlier, Heatmor is a fire-type Pokemon and is highly likely to be found in a fire habitat. The game will notify players about the habitats with the help of on-screen icons. When a player is in or near a fire habitat, the chances of spotting a Shiny Heatmor are higher. That being said, Heatmor is a region-locked Pokemon and might only be available in Europe, Asia and Australia, except for global events.

How to catch shiny Heatmor in Pokemon Go?

Catching a shiny Heatmor in Pokemon Go might be slightly difficult as the Pokemon is very rare to find. Heatmor is a region-locked Pokemon and might not be found anywhere except in Asia, Europe and Australia. For trainers based in other parts of the world who want to catch a Shiny Heatmor, they might be able to do so in Pokemon Go events such as Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2, where region-locked Pokemons are available across the world. However, a trainer can also trade with another trainer who has a Shiny Heatmor.

During events such as the Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2, the chance of catching a Shiny Heatmor are higher than usual. In order to do so, a player shall be in or near a fire-type habitat. Placing incense on the avatar in the game will increase the chances of spotting a Shiny Heatmor. Additionally, players can lure the PokeStops where Shiny Heatmor has spawned previously, and they might find one soon. As a player increases his or her chances of encounter a Heatmor, the chances of encountering a Shiny Heatmor also increase. As far as the Shiny Heatmor evolution guide is concerned, PokemonOnPets says the Shiny Heatmor can be evolved into Shiny Mega Heatmor using an ultimate gem.