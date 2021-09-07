How To Catch Shiny Spoink In Pokemon Go? Check Spoink Battle Guide And Tips

Pokemon Go makers have been adding new Shiny Pokemons in the game with their constant updates released for their gamers. They recently brought in a new set of Shiny Pokemons and the Shiny Spoink happens to be the centre of attraction for the latest drop released in the game. The players have been curious to learn more about this shiny Psychic-type Pokemon and have been trying to search for questions like, ’where to find Shiny Spoink in Pokemon Go’ and ‘how to catch Shiny Spoink in Pokemon Go?’ Here is all the information available on the internet about catching the new Shin Psychic-type Pokemon. Read more

How to catch Shiny Spoink in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go makers had introduced shiny type Pokemons by bringing in new versions of the Magikarp and its evolution, Gyarados in the game. The shiny version of any Pokemon is basically a more experienced Pokemon that is ready for a battle. Thus catching a Shiny Spoink will help the players fight against legendary Pokemons with high XP. The only way one can find this Pokemon is by randomly roaming around in the game hoping to come across one Spoink. Apart from this, the users can also try and use incense to attract Pokemons to Pokestops. Other than these techniques, there is no other way one can catch the Shiny Spoink in Pokemon Go. After coming across the Pokemon, the players will need to fight it before adding them to their Pokeverse. Thus knowing about Shiny Spoink best counters and moveset will be beneficial to defeat it in the game. Here is a list of Pokemon and moves to use against Shiny Spoink.

More about Shiny Spoink best counters and moveset

Keep in mind that the Shiny Spoink is a Psychic-type Pokemon that was introduced in the 3rd generation. Because of its characteristics, the pokemon will be extremely vulnerable to Dark-type Pokemon and their moves. So here is a list of some of the most effective Shiny Spoink movesets and counters to use in a battle against him.