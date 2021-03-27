How To Change Appearance In Monster Hunter Rise? Step-by-step Guide For All Your Doubts

Monster Hunter Rise has been released and the players seem to love it. But it seems that some of the players are asking a number of questions about the game. To help these players, we have managed to gather some valuable information about the same. So without any delay, here is a detailed look into our Monster Hunter Rise guide.

How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Rise?

Try and find an item box

Press A to interact with the item box

You will then need to open Appearance Settings

Then click on Change Appearance option

This will open the original character creation screen that can be used to change the appearance of your character

Details like hairstyle, makeup, facial hair, eyebrows, base clothing, and voice can be changed from this menu

More about Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has been one of the most popular games that has Capcom for Nintendo players. The game also happens to be the sixth mainline installment to the Monster Hunter gaming series and the players seem to love it. The game was released on March 26, 2021 but only for Nintendo users. Currently, the makers are working on releasing a Microsoft Windows version of the game that could be released by 2022. A number of new features have been added to the game including the new animal companion called a palamute. The companion has a number of uses like travelling faster throughout the map or using them into a battle. The game has received a lot of positive reviews not only from the players but the critics too. Here are some of the most popular ratings for Monster Hunter Rise.

Destructoid: 9/10

Game Informer: 7.8/10

IGN: 8/10

Nintendo Life: 9/10

Nintendo World Report: 9/10

Promo Image Source: MHinfo_en Twitter