How To Change Scenery In Clash Of Clans? Clash Of Clans Scenery Change Method Explained

Clash of Clans is one of the most popular handheld games out there. They have created such a renowned reputation thanks to constant updates and new content for the players to enjoy. It is one of the top strategy games and holds a massive player base. The game also has challenges and quests that players can complete to unlock special rewards. Many players have been wondering how to change scenery in Clash of Clans.

How to change scenery in Clash of Clans?

Changing the appearance of the player’s Townhall is one of the new features that is available in Clash of Clans at the moment. Through this feature, players can experience a new Clash of Clans layout. There are a variety of sceneries available for the player to unlock, download or purchase in Clash of Clans. The scenery of the Town Hall can be changed easily by just pressing on the Town Hall and then clicking on the Scenery Button. From there the players can change their scenery with the options they have available. Check out some of the Clash of Clans sceneries below:

Classic: A forest. A waterfall and cliffs stand at the back. A beach spans across the entire front.

Classic Autumn: The classic forest but the trees now depict the autumn season.

Classic Winter: The same forest as in autumn but with various ice and snow details mixed in.

Clashy Constructs: A pine forest with structures and mines surrounding your village. The waterfall is taken advantage of and the beach is now a dock.

Pirate Scenery: A tropical area surrounded by several water bodies, a beach settlement, and a majestic castle. The cliff of the waterfall now has a giant skull-shaped cove. Occasionally some Hammerhead Sharks can be seen in the Lagoon.

Epic Winter Scenery: A snowy area with a snowy cave on one side, a small settlement around dark blue water, and a small pine forest around a cliff over purple mist. Two giant Barbarian King statues have been placed on either side of a bridge. The waterfall is now completely replaced by a dark castle in the mountains.

Hog Mountain: A plateau surrounded by rock formations to the left, a fish market near the water, a Chinese-themed settlement with two Baby Dragon statues, and a palace at the top-right with Hog Rider statues on either side of the bridge connecting it. Snow details dot the area.

Jungle Scenery: A jungle forest with two bridges far from each other on the top right, surrounded by mountains, few stones scattered everywhere, Goblin's head statue on the bottom right, and the beach is dirt.

Epic Jungle Scenery: A grass plateau situated on top of a stone jungle temple, which is decorated in red and gold. The top-right features the Jungle Warden, behind which there is a small emerald-colored pool and waterfalls behind it. There are two Goblin heads on either side of a river where the Boat resides, while some constructions and market stalls appear on the bottom-right. The Clan Path on the top-left is replaced by a rope bridge overlooking a chasm.

IMAGE: CLASHOFCLANS TWITTER