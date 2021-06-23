How To Complete Seven Coloured Shadow In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

In Pokemon Go, A Seven Colored Shadow is all about catching a Shadow Legendary Pokemon. It is also a Team Go Rocket special research quest. In order to complete it, you need to have previously completed at least one of the Team Go Rocket research quests such as The Higher They Fly. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to complete the Seven Coloured Shadow quest, a full list of tasks and rewards, and more.

A full list of tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go A Seven Coloured Shadow quest

Step 1:

Catch 10 Pokemon, Teddiursa encounter.

Spin 3 Pokestops or gyms, 1 Sun Stone.

Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon, 15 Pokeballs.

Rewards for completing this step. 1500 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Gloom encounter.

Step 2.

Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts, 5 Hyper Potions.

Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon, 5 Revives.

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon, 15 Great Balls.

Rewards for completing this step. 2000 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Xatu encounter.

Step 3.

Use 3 super-effective Charged Attacks in Gym battles, Fast TM.

Battle another player in the Great League, Charged TM.

Purifier 5 Shadow Pokemon, 15 Ultraballs.

Rewards for completing this step. 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust, and a Rocket Radar.

Step 4.

Defeat Team Go Rocket leader Arlo, Flareon encounter.

Defeat Team Go Leader Cliff, Vaporeon encounter.

Defeat Team Go Rocket leader Sierra, Jolteon encounter.

Rewards for completing this step. 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust, and a Super Rocket Radar.

Step 5.

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss, 5 Max Potions.

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss, 5 Max Revives.

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss, 1 king’s Rock.

Reward for completing this step. 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust, and a Larvitar encounter.

Step 6.

Claim reward 2000 XP.

Claim reward 2000 XP.

Claim reward 2000 XP.

Reward for completing this step. 2000 Stardust, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, and 1 Lucky Egg.

How to complete A Seven Coloured Shadow quest in Pokemon Go?

As we’ve mentioned earlier, A Seven Coloured Shadow is a special research quest. It is constructed with six different steps and each one has 3 individual challenges. To enter into the quest, you must have completed any one of the previous quests such as The Higher They Fly. The important reason is that the previous quests serve as a guide/tutorial to successfully complete this one. If you have completed the previous quests of the Team Go Rocket, then this quest will start automatically. To complete this quest, all you have to do is to finish all the challenges that are given in the six steps. A Seven Coloured Quest isn’t bound by any time limit, so complete it at your own pace. Hope you’ve enjoyed this guide!

Walkthrough of A Seven Coloured Shadow quest in the latest Pokemon Go update

