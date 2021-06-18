How To Complete The Wait For It Challenge In Destiny 2? Find Out

In order to complete the first raid challenge for Destiny 2, a player needs to defeat Vex Wyverns. The Wex Wyverns can be found at a conflux, where it will be sacrificing itself. Defeating all the Wex Wyverns would earn a player a loot chest. The raid challenge has to be completed during the confluxes encounter, which consists of three phases. In order to successfully complete the challenges, a player has to defend the confluxes from attack waves by the Vex. Read more to know about how to complete the Wait For It Challenge?

How to complete Wait For It challenge?

The right timing and coordination is important

To complete the Wait For It Challenge in Destiny 2, teams need to defeat Vex Wyverns at the conflux while they are sacrificing themselves. Good communication between team members and attacking with heavy damage at once is the key to complete the wait for its challenge. However, do keep in mind that the right time to defeat a Wyvern is during it is sacrificing itself, not even before that. Additionally, if the players fail to do so, the challenge can not be completed.

Weapons to use for the 'wait for it' challenge

Selecting a good weapon with a high burst rate and damage would be ideal. Other than that, players can coordinate and equip multiple gears to take out the Vex. It will be easier with an even distribution of Deathbringer, Anarchy and Xenophage as heavy weapons and few players can also carry grenade launchers. Combinations such as Chaos reach with Geomag Stabilizers and Golden Gun with Celestial Nighthawk prove to be very useful.

Weaken the Wyvern before they reach the confluxes

Destroy them quickly with heavy weapons when they start sacrificing at the confluxes

Knowing about phases will help

As mentioned, there are three phases in which Wyverns attack. For the first phase, one Wyvern will try to sacrifice itself at the central conflux. A Wyvern spawn is indicated by glitchy digital lines. Once the Wyvern reaches the conflux, there are very short windows for the players to destroy it. In phase two, players will have to defend two confluxes from four Wyverns, and the team will be spread across the area. For the third phase, players need to protect three confluxes from nine Wyverns.