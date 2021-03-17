How To Craft A Hunters Cloak In Fortnite? Step-byStep Guide To Complete This Challenge

Fortnite Season 6 has been launched and the players are certainly loving it. But some of them have been asking a number of questions related to the new update and content that has been introduced to the game. To help these players we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more about Fortnite Season 6.

How to craft a hunters cloak in Fortnite?

You will need to start hunting to gather items that will help you to craft this item

Then you will be required to find a stray boar or wolf wandering ain Fortnite

Find these wild animals and kill them to Meat and Bones

Open the inventory after gathering one piece of meat and two bones

Then choose Hunter’s Cloak crafting option to get the item you need

Apart from that, we have also listed a small video that could help you out with this doubt

Fortnite Weekly challenges

Hunt Wildlife

Craft Primal weapons using bones and makeshift weapons

Craft a hunter’s cloak

Talk to characters

Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors

Craft mechanical weapons using mechanical parts and a makeshift weapon

Find golden artifacts near The Spire

The Legendary Challenge

Craft Items

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post ahs took a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leaks that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.