How To Craft A Mechanical Bow In Fortnite? Know How To Complete The Week 2 Quests

Fortnite Season 6 has been launched and the players are certainly loving it. But some of them have been asking a number of questions related to the new update and content that has been introduced to the game. To help these players we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more about Fortnite Season 6.

How to craft a mechanical bow in Fortnite?

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like how to craft a mechanical bow in Fortnite and how to get mechanical parts in Fortnite. This is because the makers have added a number of new quests and challenges to the game with the recent update. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 quests that could answer their questions including how to craft a mechanical bow in Fortnite and how to get mechanical parts in Fortnite. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Fortnite Season 6.

In order to craft a mechanical bow, the players will need to collect a couple of items in the game. Items that need to be collected include a Makeshift Bow and some mechanical parts. These can be found at some of the most popular locations of the game including Craggy Cliffs and more. But there is no exact location of these items as they are placed in the game randomly. Apart from this, the players can even get these Mechanical bows in Fortnite directly by opening chests. These chests might just make your game easier as you will not need to collect the items individually. Apart from this, we have also managed to list a small video uploaded by a popular gamer on Youtube. Read more about Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 quests.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 quests

Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Tame a Boar

Deal damage with Mechanical weapons

Deal explosive damage to opponents

Ride different ziplines

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Get a headshot with a bow

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post has taken a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leak that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.

