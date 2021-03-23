Last Updated:

How To Defeat Demons In Free Fire? Check Out The Fight For Colours Event Here

'How to defeat Demons in Free Fire?' is what most players are asking since the Holi Free Fire event came out. Learn more about Demons in Free Fire here.

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous online multiplayer shooting match-ups with a major player base. Free Fire is a versatile application that has become much more mainstream since PUBG was restricted in India. Free Fire has many game modes that players can evaluate, for example, Battle Royale Mode where 50 players play 10-minute rounds. They likewise have different modes like 4v4 and Squad Battles. Players will also come across all types of foes in Garena Free Fire. Numerous players have asked how to defeat demons in Free Fire.

How to defeat Demons in Free Fire?

The latest Free Fire event that has been added has tasked the players to defeat demons in the game. This new Free Fire event has come during the festival of Holi and is called the Fight for Colours event. The players need to defeat the demoness to claim certain rewards in the game. Players have been receiving the error message that they haven’t defeated the demoness yet when they try to access the event-specific features of the game.

There are a total of 5 demons in Free Fire that players would need to defeat. The game has set paths with missions for the players to complete. These 5 paths have been differentiated with colors, Red, Blue, Yellow, Green, and Rainbow. Players will have to complete all the missions in these paths first and then they can have a face-off with the demoness and shoot her down. Demons in Free Fire are tough foes, so the players should be prepared for the worst.

Garena Free Fire Update: Project Cobra

Check out the patch notes for Project Cobra in Garena Free Fire below:

Map-Based Store

  • Store Adjustment for Clash Squad
  • Two sets of stores will be available:
  • Bermuda / Bermuda Remastered Store
  • Kalahari Store

New Item - Mystery Box

  • Available for Clash Squad - Casual Only

Vending Machine Update

  • Item and Pricing Update for Casual and Rank
  • New Item - UAV-Lite now available in the vending machine.
  • Adjusted the tokens available on the map.
  • Vending Machine price adjustment.

New Item - UAV-Lite

  • Available in Classic (Casual & Ranked)
  • Personal UAV available in the vending machine.

New Item - War Chest

  • Available in Classic (Casual & Ranked)

New System - Revival Point

  • Activating the Revival Point will revive the entire squad.

New Item - Revival Card

  • New Item - Revival Card now available in the vending machine.

New Mini-Games Available:

  • New Shooting Range
  • Bunny Race
  • esports Hall of Fame
  • Ferris Wheel
  • Gloo Wall Training.
  • New Item - Fancy Hammer now available.
  • New Item - Giant Dice now available. 
