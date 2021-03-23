How To Defeat Demons In Free Fire? Check Out The Fight For Colours Event Here

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous online multiplayer shooting match-ups with a major player base. Free Fire is a versatile application that has become much more mainstream since PUBG was restricted in India. Free Fire has many game modes that players can evaluate, for example, Battle Royale Mode where 50 players play 10-minute rounds. They likewise have different modes like 4v4 and Squad Battles. Players will also come across all types of foes in Garena Free Fire. Numerous players have asked how to defeat demons in Free Fire.

How to defeat Demons in Free Fire?

The latest Free Fire event that has been added has tasked the players to defeat demons in the game. This new Free Fire event has come during the festival of Holi and is called the Fight for Colours event. The players need to defeat the demoness to claim certain rewards in the game. Players have been receiving the error message that they haven’t defeated the demoness yet when they try to access the event-specific features of the game.

There are a total of 5 demons in Free Fire that players would need to defeat. The game has set paths with missions for the players to complete. These 5 paths have been differentiated with colors, Red, Blue, Yellow, Green, and Rainbow. Players will have to complete all the missions in these paths first and then they can have a face-off with the demoness and shoot her down. Demons in Free Fire are tough foes, so the players should be prepared for the worst.

Garena Free Fire Update: Project Cobra

Check out the patch notes for Project Cobra in Garena Free Fire below:

Map-Based Store

Store Adjustment for Clash Squad

Two sets of stores will be available:

Bermuda / Bermuda Remastered Store

Kalahari Store

New Item - Mystery Box

Available for Clash Squad - Casual Only

Vending Machine Update

Item and Pricing Update for Casual and Rank

New Item - UAV-Lite now available in the vending machine.

Adjusted the tokens available on the map.

Vending Machine price adjustment.

New Item - UAV-Lite

Available in Classic (Casual & Ranked)

Personal UAV available in the vending machine.

New Item - War Chest

Available in Classic (Casual & Ranked)

New System - Revival Point

Activating the Revival Point will revive the entire squad.

New Item - Revival Card

New Item - Revival Card now available in the vending machine.

New Mini-Games Available: