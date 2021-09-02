Last Updated:

How To Defeat Pelipper In Pokemon GO? Best Counters And Movesets To Use Against Pelipper

Pokemon Go Pelipper Raid Battle has been launched and the players are curious to know more about it. Here is a list of counters to use against this Pokemon.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Pokemon Go

IMAGE: @POKEMON TWITTER


Pokemon GO makers have been adding several new Pokemons in the game as a part of the Battle raids in the game. They have recently added the Flying and Water-type Pokemon in the game and the players have been trying to defeat it. They have been trying to find answers to questions like, ‘How to defeat Pelipper in Pokemon GO?’ Defeating this pokemon is not a difficult task but it requires knowledge about the characteristics of the Pokemon. Here is all the information about the Best counters for Pelipper. Read more to master Pokemon GO raid battles. 

How to defeat Pelipper in Pokemon GO?

Defeating Pokemon in the game requires knowledge about the base type of any Pokemon. Since Pelipper is a Water-type Pokemon, the players can use Electric or Rock-type creatures in a fight against this Pokemon. Keep in mind that the Water-type Pokemon deal much lower damage to Dragon, Grass, and other Water-type Pokemon attacks. Because of its flying abilities, the Pokemon will also be vulnerable to Rock, Electric, and Ice-type moves. The makers have added the highest combat power Pelipper with 1,823 XP. This Pokemon could be helpful to fight against Legendary Pokemons because of its maximum combat power of 2,127. Thus try to get a hold of this Pokemon in the game. 

Vulnerable to

  • Electric: deals 256% damage.
  • Rock: deals 160% damage.

Resistant to 

  • Fighting: deals 63% damage.
  • Bug: deals 63% damage.
  • Steel: deals 63% damage.
  • Fire: deals 63% damage.
  • Water: deals 63% damage.
  • Ground: deals 39% damage.

Best counters for Pelipper

  • Thundurus: Attacks like Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt can be used
  •  Thunduru: Attacks like Volt Switch and  Thunderbolt can be used
  •  Zekrom: Attacks like Charge Beam and Wild Charge can be used
  •  Deoxys: Attacks like Charge Beam and Thunderbolt can be used
  •  Electivire: Attacks like Thunder Shock and Wild Charge can be used
  •  Thundurus: Attacks like Volt Switch and Thunder can be used
  •  Thundurus: Attacks like Thunder Shock and Thunder can be used
  •  Raikou: Attacks like Volt Switch and Wild Charge can be used
  •  Thundurus: Attacks like Volt Switch and Thunder Punch can be used
  •  Raikou: Attacks like Thunder Shock and Wild Charge can be used
READ | Pokemon Go: Gym, Pokestop Interaction Distance increased to 80-meters globally
READ | How to catch Zamazenta in Pokemon Go? Weakness and counters to use against this Pokemon
READ | How to catch Hoopa in Pokemon Go? Check evolution guide & where to find tips here
READ | Pokemon GO Cofagrigus Best Moveset List: How to defeat this 'ghost type' Pokemon?
READ | How to catch Inkay in Pokemon Go? Check evolution guide to Malamar & where to find tips
Tags: Pokemon Go, How to defeat Pelipper in Pokemon GO, Best counters for Pelipper
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND