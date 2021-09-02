How To Defeat Pelipper In Pokemon GO? Best Counters And Movesets To Use Against Pelipper

Pokemon GO makers have been adding several new Pokemons in the game as a part of the Battle raids in the game. They have recently added the Flying and Water-type Pokemon in the game and the players have been trying to defeat it. They have been trying to find answers to questions like, ‘How to defeat Pelipper in Pokemon GO?’ Defeating this pokemon is not a difficult task but it requires knowledge about the characteristics of the Pokemon. Here is all the information about the Best counters for Pelipper. Read more to master Pokemon GO raid battles.

How to defeat Pelipper in Pokemon GO?

Defeating Pokemon in the game requires knowledge about the base type of any Pokemon. Since Pelipper is a Water-type Pokemon, the players can use Electric or Rock-type creatures in a fight against this Pokemon. Keep in mind that the Water-type Pokemon deal much lower damage to Dragon, Grass, and other Water-type Pokemon attacks. Because of its flying abilities, the Pokemon will also be vulnerable to Rock, Electric, and Ice-type moves. The makers have added the highest combat power Pelipper with 1,823 XP. This Pokemon could be helpful to fight against Legendary Pokemons because of its maximum combat power of 2,127. Thus try to get a hold of this Pokemon in the game.

Vulnerable to

Electric: deals 256% damage.

Rock: deals 160% damage.

Resistant to

Fighting: deals 63% damage.

Bug: deals 63% damage.

Steel: deals 63% damage.

Fire: deals 63% damage.

Water: deals 63% damage.

Ground: deals 39% damage.

Best counters for Pelipper