How To Destroy Boomhut In Biomutant? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Defence Mechanism

When fighting against specific tribes in the freshly released Biomutant game, players will have to go against their defences. Some of these fortifications are referred to as 'Boomhuts.' So how to destroy boomhut in biomutant? Continue reading the article for a guide on Sabotage boomhut in Biomutant.

Biomutant Boomhut

You'll be challenged with choosing a tribe to side with early on in Biomutant. No matter which side you take, you'll have to fight or persuade rival tribes to join your cause. However, you'll have to travel to their strongholds and pass through their defences to do so. Boomhuts are one of these defences, and they throw explosives at their opponents.

It's simple to destroy these defences; all you have to do is return their explosives. To accomplish so, take a position in front of the Boomhut and wait for a bomb to go off. A prompt will show after a few seconds - square on PlayStation, X on Xbox. When you press that prompt at just the perfect moment, the bomb will fly back at the Boomhut and blow it up. All you need to remember is that timing is the key so keep trying till you can get the timing right as to when you should throw bombs back at it.

There are several distinct types of adversaries in Biomutant. Outpost guards is the title given to one of them. If you choose to battle them and save the scavenger, they are comparable to the guards outside anywhere in the game. One guard wields a ranged weapon, while another wields a sword and the third wields a bow staff. As a result, defeating each will necessitate significantly different strategies.

The player controls a mammalian warrior in a world filled with deformed animals in Biomutant, which is set in an open-world setting. Players may customise their avatars in a variety of ways, which is one of the game's best aspects. Gender, length, body shape and thickness, fur, fangs, and a variety of other characteristics are among them. All of these have a direct impact on character statistics. Players can also alter their talents, appearances, and bio-mechanical body parts such as robotic legs, wings, and claws throughout the game.

IMAGE: THQ Nordic