How To Do The Safe Task In Among Us? Here's How To Complete The Task In The New Map

Among Us finally launched its latest map. The new Among Us map was originally scheduled to go live in early December but it took a while to get it up and running perfectly. The map is gigantic and has new set o tasks, starting area and corridors as well. It will take some times for the players to get used to this map, hence many players have a lot of questions about the new map. Find out how to do the Safe task in Among Us.

How to do the Safe task in Among Us?

The new Among Us map is being called Airship Map. Some of the tasks are similar to those in the other maps such as The Skeld, Mira HQ and Polus. Many players have been stuck at figuring out how to do Safe task in Among Us. Here’s how.

Once you come closer to the yellow safe, the quest screen will appear in front of you and it will feature a lock and a number on the top left corner of your screen. yOu need to pay attention to the arrow under it since you need to enter it.

If you find a blue arrow pointing toward the right just underneath your number, then dial that number by spinning the knob towards the right in a clockwise direction.

When this arrow points left, you will need to do the exact opposite. The numbers will auto-update as soon as you enter them and you will be entering a total of 3 numbers.

Once you have entered all the numbers successfully the safe will be unclocked and the Among Us safe task will be complete.

However, given that this task is one of the longest ones on the map, you can easily be blindsided and killed by the impostor while doing it. It is safer to have trusted crew members around while performing this task. But if you dare to play solo, you must keep an eye out for the slightest movement occurring around you.

If you haven’t already played on this map, or are unable to find it. Head to Google play store and download the new Among Us update. Once you re-enter the newly updated game the Airship map will be available.

Source: Among Us (Twitter)

Image Credit: Among Us (Twitter)