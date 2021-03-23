How To Don A Disguide In Fortnite? Here's How To Complete This Popular Quest

Fortnite Season 6 has been launched and the players are certainly loving it. But some of them have been asking a number of questions related to the new update and content that has been introduced to the game. To help these players we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more about Fortnite Season 6.

How to Don a disguise in Fortnite?

In order to complete this challenge, the players are required to drop in areas like Colossal Crops. Reach that location and then start moving towards the north/northeast side of the town until you reach a restaurant with a tomato on there. You can also identify this restaurant with a little pizza slice that has been used as a decoration on it. There you will be required to interact with an NPC named Crustina. She will give you the disguise for a price of 75 Gold Bars. Buy this item and equip it to complete the challenge. Apart from this, we have also managed to list a small video uploaded by a gamer about the same.

More about Fortnite

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post has took a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leaks that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.