How To Download Getting Over It On Android? Read Full Steps

Getting Over It is a climbing game that was released in 2017. It is the type of game in which the player needs to move the hammer with the mouse and climb rocks, mountains, debris, and many other places or environments to reach the top and finish the game. Continue reading to know how to download Getting Over It on PC legally.

Also read | Diablo 3 Season 21 End Date: Know When To Expect Season 22 To Arrive

How to Download Getting Over it on Android?

It takes a lot of practice to be able to jump, climb, etc. The difficulty of the game keeps increasing as the player progresses. An issue with the game is that there are no checkpoints in short stages. Also, there is a risk of falling down anytime and reaching the exact start of the game where the player started from.

During the game, the player will hear the voice of the game creator Benett Foddy as he discusses broad philosophical topics. The commentary happens when the player loses progress or falls down. Now, this in turn has led to many players quitting the game due to sheer disappointment. Regardless of all this, the game is fun to play. Till the player drops down to ground zero after progressing a lot. This game is also a homage to Jazzuo's 2002 B-Game classic 'Sexy Hiking'.

Also read | How To Shoot Free Throws In NBA 2K21? Easiest Technique To Make Successful Free Throws

Download Getting Over It on Mobile

Go to the Google play store then follow the steps below.

Go to Google Play Store

Search for the Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy

Click on install

Once the installation is over, open and play Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy

Getting Over It Apk Download

First, download Apk file after you make the purchase from a different website other than the play store.

Save the apk file to your device

Click on the file to start the installation

Finally, open the Getting Over it with Bennett Foddy Game

Is Getting Over it Free?

Also read | How To Join Room In COD Mobile? Learn How To Create Private Room In COD Mobile

On Google Play Store, the price of Getting Over It is 430 INR. So it's not free for download but users can make a one-time payment and have this in their account for lifetime. Once purchased, it can be transferred to any other device by just logging into the appropriate Google account in which the purchase was made.

System Requirements for Getting Over It

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows Vista

Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core CPU

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: 2.5 GHz Dual Core CPU

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce GTX 970/Radeon RX470 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Also read | Xbox Series S And Series X Prices Revealed In India; To Start At â‚¹34,990

Image Credits: Getting Over It Play Store Screenshot

Promo Image Credits: Getting Over It