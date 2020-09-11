How To Download Getting Over It On Android? Read Full Steps

Getting Over It is a climbing game that was released in 2017. It is the type of game in which the player needs to move the hammer with the mouse and climb rocks, mountains, debris, and many other places or environments to reach the top and finish the game. Continue reading to know how to download Getting Over It on PC legally.
It takes a lot of practice to be able to jump, climb, etc. The difficulty of the game keeps increasing as the player progresses. An issue with the game is that there are no checkpoints in short stages. Also, there is a risk of falling down anytime and reaching the exact start of the game where the player started from.
During the game, the player will hear the voice of the game creator Benett Foddy as he discusses broad philosophical topics. The commentary happens when the player loses progress or falls down. Now, this in turn has led to many players quitting the game due to sheer disappointment. Regardless of all this, the game is fun to play. Till the player drops down to ground zero after progressing a lot. This game is also a homage to Jazzuo's 2002 B-Game classic 'Sexy Hiking'.
Go to the Google play store then follow the steps below.
Getting Over It Apk Download
On Google Play Store, the price of Getting Over It is 430 INR. So it's not free for download but users can make a one-time payment and have this in their account for lifetime. Once purchased, it can be transferred to any other device by just logging into the appropriate Google account in which the purchase was made.
Minimum Requirements
Recommended Requirements
Image Credits: Getting Over It Play Store Screenshot
Promo Image Credits: Getting Over It