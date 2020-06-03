How To Drop Items In Roblox Skyblock And Trade Them With Your Friends And Other Players?

Roblox’s Skyblock is a popular game that has been inspired by the classic "Sky Block" Minecraft game mode. The game allows users to create their own island and huge farms, cook tasty delicacies, gather various valuable resources, and sell items to make some money. In Skyblock, players can also drop their items and trade them with friends or other users. So, let's check out how you can do it.

Also Read | How To Use Totems In Roblox Skyblock And What They Actually Do?

How to drop items in Roblox Skyblock on PC?

If you are a PC user, here’s how you can drop an item in Roblox Skyblock:

Step 1: Launch the game on your PC.

Step 2: Select the item that you wish to drop off.

Step 3: Press the ‘backspace’ key on the keyboard.

Also Read | How To Make A Hat In Roblox By Retexturing An Existing Design?

How to drop items in Roblox Skyblock on mobile phones?

A number of mobile users have been confused about dropping items in Roblox Skyblock. Here’s how you can perform the action:

Step 1: Select an item from your backpack that you want to drop off.

Step 2: Once you have selected an item, you will see an arrow on the right side of the screen. Hit the arrow multiple times to drop it. You can tap the arrow again if you want to pick up the dropped item.

Also Read | How To Plant Grapes In Roblox Skyblock And Start Earning Coins?

How to trade items in Roblox Skyblock?

Once you know how to trade items, it becomes fairly easy to start trading items with your friends or other users. However, if you are trading items with a stranger, you should always be cautious to avoid getting scammed. Here’s one of the best tricks that can be used to trade items with other users in Roblox Skyblock:

Step 1: The first step is to decide the item that you both wish to trade.

Step 2: Once decided, you need to go far away from the user and drop the item at the same time as them.

Step 3: After dropping the items, you both need to run across and collect the respective items at the same time to avoid getting scammed.

A recent Roblox Skyblock update has introduced a new Vending Machine which also allows users to safely trade items by setting up a shop.

Also Read | How To Turn Off Safe Chat In Roblox: Explained In 8 Simple Steps

Image credits: Roblox