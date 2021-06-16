How To Enter A UFO In Fortnite? 5 New UFO Locations To Complete Fortnite Week 2 Quests

Fortnite Week 2 Epic challenges are out and one of the quests for 30,000XP needs a player to "Enter a UFO." Regardless of whether a player has entered into a UFO before, a player needs to find one for completing one of the Fortnite Week 2 quests. Week two quests took players by surprise by emerging before their usual time. Keep reading the article for more information about UFO location and how to enter a UFO in Fortnite.

How to enter a UFO in Fortnite?

Entering into a UFO is very easy and would complete one of the Fortnite Week 2 quests. A player needs to press the interact button to enter into one and then use the controls to fly. The UFOs can be used to travel around on the map. Additionally, they also have special powers, such as the tractor beam which can lift certain structures in the game and an energy blast for dealing damage. However, finding a UFO is more difficult, as they might be guarded with heavily equipped NPCs in the game. Read along to know more about how to find a UFO in Fortnite.

How to find a UFO in Fortnite?

There are two ways to find a UFO in Fortnite. A player can go to the "glowing purple" locations on the map, find a troop of UFOs flying in the sky and shoot them down. A player needs to defeat the Trespasser (pilot of the UFO) before entering a UFO. As described in a previous post, a player needs good weapons in order to shoot a flying UFO and dealing serious damage to the Trespasser. However, there is a safer and less violent way to enter into a UFO. As it turns out, there are 5 UFO locations where the extraterrestrial vehicle can be found as a spawn.

One of the guarded UFO locations is the Steamy Stacks, which is situated in the northeast corner of the island

Another UFO location would be under the steel bridge, located southeast of Corny Complex

If a player is lucky enough, an unguarded spawn might be located south of Dirty Docks

Yet another UFO might be found south of Holly Hedges, in Logjam Woodworks

Lastly, a UFO can be found at Camp Cod, which is situated at the south-east corner of the map

IMAGE: FORTNITE WEBSITE