How To Equip layered Armour Monster Hunter Rise? Complete Guide For This Capcom Release

Monster Hunter Rise has been released and the players seem to love it. But it seems that some of the players are asking a number of questions about the game. To help these players, we have managed to gather some valuable information about the same. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into our Monster Hunter Rise guide.

How to equip layered armour Monster Hunter Rise?

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular action role-playing game, Monster Hunter Rise. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like how to equip layered armor Monster Hunter Rise. This is because the makers of the game have managed to add a number of gears and weapons to use in the game that has gotten its players extremely curious. We have managed to gather a lot more information about this new game that will clear all your doubts. This information could also help you by answering your questions like how to equip layered armor Monster Hunter Rise. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Monster Hunter Rise.

The players will need to reach the center of the town, near Fugen the Elder in order to meet the Courier Cat. Speaking with this cat will give them an option to download the Add-on Content. This is required as most of the gears in the game are available by getting the pre-orders, special editions, or Amiibo purchases. You will be able to download all the gears that are available on that list. After downloading the gear, you will be then required to head to buddy plaza to change the buddy gear. We have also managed to list all the valuable armour sets available in the game.

Kamurai Armor Set

Sinister Seal Armor Set (Hunter)

Forest Cat Armor Set

Sinister Seal Armor Set (Palico)

Fish Collar Armor Piece

Palamute Retriever Armor Set

Sinister Seal Armor Set (Palamute)

Shuriken Collar Armor Piece

More about Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has been one of the most popular games that has Capcom for Nintendo players. The game also happens to be the sixth mainline installment to the Monster Hunter gaming series and the players seem to love it. The game was released on March 26, 2021 but only for Nintendo users. Currently, the makers are working on releasing a Microsoft Windows version of the game that could be released by 2022. A number of new features have been added to the game including the new animal companion called a palamute. The companion has a number of uses like travelling faster throughout the map or using them into a battle. The game has received a lot of positive reviews not only from the players but the critics too. Here are some of the most popular ratings for Monster Hunter Rise.

Destructoid: 9/10

Game Informer: 7.8/10

IGN: 8/10

Nintendo Life: 9/10

Nintendo World Report: 9/10

Promo Image Source: MHinfo_en Twitter