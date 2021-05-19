Last Updated:

How To Evolve Absol In Pokemon Go? Follow This Brief Guide To Find Out

Absol is a Dark-type Pokemon with stats of 246 attack, a defence of 120, stamina of 163 and a max CP of 2856. How to evolve Absol in Pokemon Go?

Absol is a Dark-type Pokémon who is weak to Fairy, Fighting and Bug moves and it has a Max CP of 2,526. The Pokedex says that any time Absol appears in front of people, a natural disaster occurs, such as an earthquake or a tidal wave. As a result, it earned the name of "disaster" Pokémon. So how to evolve Absol in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Absol Evolution

Absol is one of the Dark-type Pokemon that has stats of 246 attack, a defence of 120, stamina of 163 and a max CP of 2856 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. Since it is a dark-type Pokemon, it is known to be weak against Bug, Fairy and Fighting-type moves and gets boosted by Fog weather. Absol's best moves are Snarl and Dark Pulse (15.19 DPS). Some of the strongest Pokémon that the players can use to battle and defeat Absol are: Lucario, Conkeldurr, Breloom, Machamp and Blaziken and there are no evolutions of Absol as of now. Below mentioned are some more of its best category movesets:

  • Snarl + Dark Pulse - DPS => 15.19
  • Snarl + Payback - DPS => 13.24
  • Snarl + Megahorn - DPS => 13.02
  • Psycho Cut + Payback - DPS => 13.02
  • Psycho Cut + Dark Pulse - DPS => 12.29
  • Psycho Cut + Thunder - DPS => 11.91
  • Snarl + Thunder - DPS => 11.83
  • Psycho Cut + Megahorn - DPS => 11.73

Absol Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 246
  • It has a base defence of 120
  • It has base stamina of 163
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
  • It is a Generation 3 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 1083
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1443
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2166
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 2526
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1805
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2346
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 140
  • It reaches a height of 1.19m
  • It reaches a weight of 47kg
  • The base capture rate is 50%
  • The base flee rate is 10%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75

