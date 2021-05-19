How To Evolve Absol In Pokemon Go? Follow This Brief Guide To Find Out

Absol is a Dark-type Pokémon who is weak to Fairy, Fighting and Bug moves and it has a Max CP of 2,526. The Pokedex says that any time Absol appears in front of people, a natural disaster occurs, such as an earthquake or a tidal wave. As a result, it earned the name of "disaster" Pokémon. So how to evolve Absol in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Absol Evolution

Absol is one of the Dark-type Pokemon that has stats of 246 attack, a defence of 120, stamina of 163 and a max CP of 2856 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. Since it is a dark-type Pokemon, it is known to be weak against Bug, Fairy and Fighting-type moves and gets boosted by Fog weather. Absol's best moves are Snarl and Dark Pulse (15.19 DPS). Some of the strongest Pokémon that the players can use to battle and defeat Absol are: Lucario, Conkeldurr, Breloom, Machamp and Blaziken and there are no evolutions of Absol as of now. Below mentioned are some more of its best category movesets:

Snarl + Dark Pulse - DPS => 15.19

Snarl + Payback - DPS => 13.24

Snarl + Megahorn - DPS => 13.02

Psycho Cut + Payback - DPS => 13.02

Psycho Cut + Dark Pulse - DPS => 12.29

Psycho Cut + Thunder - DPS => 11.91

Snarl + Thunder - DPS => 11.83

Psycho Cut + Megahorn - DPS => 11.73

Absol Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 246

It has a base defence of 120

It has base stamina of 163

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 3 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1083

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1443

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2166

Max CP at Level 40 is 2526

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1805

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2346

Max HP at Level 40 is 140

It reaches a height of 1.19m

It reaches a weight of 47kg

The base capture rate is 50%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75

IMAGE: Nintendo