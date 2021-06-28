How To Evolve Bidoof In Pokemon Go? Details About Bidoof Evolution, Movesets And More

Pokemon Go has come to be an ever-growing, popular handheld game in the world. The developers of the game keep spicing it up with something new, constantly bringing in new pokemon to collect, new events to complete, new rewards to collect, and more. Without affecting the basic interface of the game, the new updates complement the main goal which is to find, catch and battle Pokemon. Many players want to learn how to evolve Bidoof in Pokemon Go. If you too are searching for the same, here is all you need to know.

How to evolve Bidoof in Pokemon Go?

Bidoof is a Normal-type Pokemon creature that comes from the Sinnoh region. It is resistant to Ghost Pokemon and has a Max CP of 721. There are currently a total of 2 Pokémon in the Bidoof family. Bibarel evolves from Bidoof which costs only 50 Candy. So, all you need to do is use 50 candy to evolve Bidoof to next-generation Bibarel.

Bidoof weakness

As we all know, Bidoof is a Normal-type Pokemon, and it has some weaknesses, but it is most vulnerable to Fighting moves. Pokemon trainers need to plan the best Bidoof counters to take it down successfully and possibly catch one. So, let us look at some of the best Bidoof counters and their best moves to better understand the pokemon.

Bidoof counters

Blaziken - Counter and Focus Blast combination

Hariyama - Counter and Dynamic Punch combination

Blaziken - Counter and Brave Bird combination

Blaziken - Counter and Overheat combination

Blaziken - Counter and Blast Burn combination

Hariyama - Counter and Superpower combination

Hariyama - Counter and Close Combat combination

Blaziken - Counter and Blaze Kick combination

Blaziken - Fire Spin and Focus Blast combination

Blaziken - Counter and Return combination

Bidoof movesets

Bidoof has two different types of move sets that it can use against opponents. They are as follows:

Quick move - Tackle Take Down

Main move - Hyper Fang Grass Knot Crunch Frustration Shadow Return Purified



The Tackle and Hyper Fang are two of the best Bidoof moves when taking on Pokemon creatures in Gyms. This combination offers a great deal of DPS (Damage Per Second). The above set of moves also indicate that Bidoof could pose a lot of problems to your Pokemon, therefore you should plan the right raid counters to attack it.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO SCREENGRAB