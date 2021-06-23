How To Evolve Breloom In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Breloom was first introduced in Pokemon Go as part of the main release of the Hoenn region Pokemon on December 8th, 2017. This is one of the Pokemon that you can get through completing field research tasks in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Breloom, how to evolve Breloom in Pokemon Go, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Breloom

In the upcoming sections, we will give you all the details you need to know about the basic details of Breloom and how to evolve Breloom in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because this information will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Breloom comes under the Grass & Fighting-type Pokémon. It is weak to Flying, Fairy, Psychic, Ice, Fire, and Poison moves. The best moveset for Breloom are Counter & Grass Knot. Max CP of Breloom is 2628. In the next section, we will have a look at how to evolve Breloom in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Breloom in Pokemon Go?

The next form of Breloom doesn’t exist. What it means is that you wouldn’t be able to evolve Breloom to its next form. There are a couple of members in the Shroomish family. Shroomish evolves into Breloom when you feed it with 50 candies.

The biological details of Breloom in Pokemon Go

Breloom is bipedal and its body shape looks like a mushroom. This Pokemon is equipped with kangaroo-like qualities. Most of its body is coloured green. But the head, its neck, and the tale are beige coloured. On the top of its head, you will see a mushroom-like cap. The cap consists of beige gills underneath. It also has a red-berry like growth with a hole around it. This Pokemon is equipped with oval-shaped eyes with a black coloured mouth. The mouth resembles a beak and it has frilled segments around the base of its neck. When you notice closely, you will see that it has 2 different claws on each of its hands and feet. At the end of its tail, you will see that it has seed clusters. Those seed clusters are made of hardened and toxic spores. One good thing with this Pokemon is that it has the ability to stretch its short arms to deliver powerful and fast punches. Also, it has very nimble footwork that enables it to get closer to its opponents, attack, and finish them off.

Breloom evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER