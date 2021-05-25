Last Updated:

How To Evolve Cacturne In Pokemon Go? Here's More About The Grass Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have managed to add a number of different Pokemons to their game. Because of this, the players are currently trying to ask a number of questions related to the game. Currently, they are asking how to evolve Cacturne in Pokemon Go. So here is some valuable information that can be used by them to evolve this Pokemon. Read more

How to evolve Cacturne in Pokemon Go?

There is no Pokemon Go Cacturne evolution in the game currently. This is because Cacturne itself is an evolution of the Grass-type Pokemon, Cacnea. The players can evolve their Cacnea into Cacturne by feeding it a total of 50 Cacnea candies in the game. Apart from this, there is no Cacturne evolution that we know of. The makers have released a shiny version of this Pokemon that is currently not available to catch in the game. Apart from this, here are also a number of other stats of this Grass-type Pokemon.

Cacturne Weakness

  • 256.0% Damage - Bug type
  • 160.0% Damage - Fairy type
  • 160.0% Damage - Fighting type
  • 160.0% Damage - Fire type
  • 160.0% Damage - Flying type
  • 160.0% Damage - Ice type
  • 160.0% Damage - Poison type

Cacturne Resistances

  • 39.1% Damage - Psychic type
  • 62.5% Damage - Dark type
  • 62.5% Damage - Electric type
  • 62.5% Damage - Ghost type
  • 62.5% Damage - Grass type
  • 62.5% Damage - Ground type
  • 62.5% Damage - Water type

Pokemon Go Cacturne

  • Max CP: 2598
  • Attack: 221
  • Defense: 115
  • Stamina: 172
  • Generation: Generation 3
  • Category: Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate: 6%
  • Buddy Distance: 3 km
  • Pokédex Height: 1.3 m
  • Pokédex Weight: 77.4 kg
  • Bonus candy on capture: 2
  • Bonus Stardust on capture: 200
  • Can be put in a gym: Yes
  • Can be transferred: Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Cacturne Moveset

  • Sucker Punch + Grass Knot
  • Poison Jab + Grass Knot
  • Sucker Punch + Dynamic Punch
  • Sucker Punch + Dark Pulse
  • Poison Jab + Dynamic Punch
  • Poison Jab + Dark Pulse
  • Poison Jab + Payback
  • Sucker Punch + Payback

If the players want to catch the Pokemon Go Cacturne then the players will need to look in some green spaces, parks and gardens, or even forests, meadows and church areas. Getting this Pokemon is not easy because of its extremely low catch rate of 20%. The players will need to move around a lot to catch this Pokemon in the game.

