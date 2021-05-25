How To Evolve Cacturne In Pokemon Go? Here's More About The Grass Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have managed to add a number of different Pokemons to their game. Because of this, the players are currently trying to ask a number of questions related to the game. Currently, they are asking how to evolve Cacturne in Pokemon Go. So here is some valuable information that can be used by them to evolve this Pokemon. Read more

How to evolve Cacturne in Pokemon Go?

There is no Pokemon Go Cacturne evolution in the game currently. This is because Cacturne itself is an evolution of the Grass-type Pokemon, Cacnea. The players can evolve their Cacnea into Cacturne by feeding it a total of 50 Cacnea candies in the game. Apart from this, there is no Cacturne evolution that we know of. The makers have released a shiny version of this Pokemon that is currently not available to catch in the game. Apart from this, here are also a number of other stats of this Grass-type Pokemon.

Cacturne Weakness

256.0% Damage - Bug type

160.0% Damage - Fairy type

160.0% Damage - Fighting type

160.0% Damage - Fire type

160.0% Damage - Flying type

160.0% Damage - Ice type

160.0% Damage - Poison type

Cacturne Resistances

39.1% Damage - Psychic type

62.5% Damage - Dark type

62.5% Damage - Electric type

62.5% Damage - Ghost type

62.5% Damage - Grass type

62.5% Damage - Ground type

62.5% Damage - Water type

Pokemon Go Cacturne

Max CP: 2598

Attack: 221

Defense: 115

Stamina: 172

Generation: Generation 3

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 6%

Buddy Distance: 3 km

Pokédex Height: 1.3 m

Pokédex Weight: 77.4 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 2

Bonus Stardust on capture: 200

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Cacturne Moveset

Sucker Punch + Grass Knot

Poison Jab + Grass Knot

Sucker Punch + Dynamic Punch

Sucker Punch + Dark Pulse

Poison Jab + Dynamic Punch

Poison Jab + Dark Pulse

Poison Jab + Payback

Sucker Punch + Payback

If the players want to catch the Pokemon Go Cacturne then the players will need to look in some green spaces, parks and gardens, or even forests, meadows and church areas. Getting this Pokemon is not easy because of its extremely low catch rate of 20%. The players will need to move around a lot to catch this Pokemon in the game.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER