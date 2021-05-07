How To Evolve 'Cherubi' In Pokemon Go? Here's More About The Grass-type Pokemon

Pokemon Go is one of the top-played games with some cool AR capabilities to create an authentic pokemon catching experience. The game helps the player feel like an actual Pokemon Trainer, trying to become a Pokemon Master. Players need to catch Pokemon in the wild and train them to be the best. The game has a plethora of Pokemon for the players to catch and they keep adding new ones with every update. However, recently many players are wondering about how to evolve Cherubi in Pokemon Go. If you have been wondering about the same, here is all you need to know about it.

How to evolve Cherubi in Pokemon Go?

Many popular Pokemon Go player often try to learn how to evolve a pocket monster in the game. To evolve your Cherry Pokemon to its next evolutionary form, you'll only need 50 candies. Cherrim in its Overcast form is the most common type you'll come across in the wild. That's because any weather condition other than Sunny would cause Cherrim to become Overcast.

How to get Cherubi in Pokemon Go?

Cherubi is one of the Pokemon best pocket monsters to have in your team because it not only has a good CP, but it is also a Grass-type Pokemon. However, one must know that Cherubi is very rare in Pokemon Go, so it is pretty difficult to catch it. To get Cherubi, players should load up on great balls, ultra-balls, poke-balls, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the general ways of catching any Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Details about Cherubi in Pokemon Go?

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details of Cherubi in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your efforts into catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Pokémon GO Cherubi is a Grass-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1074, 108 attacks, 92 defence and 128 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Cherubi weakness is Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves. Cherubi is boosted by Sunny weather. Cherubi best moveset is Tackle and Seed Bomb (7.51 DPS).

IMAGE: NINTENDO TWITTER