How To Evolve Chikorita In Pokemon Go? Know About The Required Number Of Candies Here

Chikorita is one of the Grass-type Pokemon that has stats of 92 attack, a defence of 122, stamina of 128 and a max CP of 1057 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 2 in the Johto region. Regarding its weakness, this grass Pokemon is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves and its moves get boosted by Sunny weather. Its best moves are Vine Whip and Grass Knot. So how to evolve Chikorita in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Chikorita Evolution

In Pokemon Go every time a player catches a Pokemon, they will receive the candy of that species. Now evolution in Pokemon Go doesn't work like in the usual Pokemon RPG games so you need to collect a certain number of these candies to evolve that specific Pokemon. For Chikorita there are currently a total of 3 Pokemon in this evolution line. It costs 25 candy to evolve Chikorita into Bayleef and then it will cost 100 candies to evolve Bayleef into Meganium.

After you have collected enough candies, go to the map view and then tap on the Main Menu option. Now tap on Pokemon and select the one you want to evolve. In this case, it's Chikorita. Tap the evolve button that is present in the Pokemon summary.

Chikorita Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 92

It has a base defence of 122

It has base stamina of 128

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 2 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 400

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 534

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 801

Max CP at Level 40 is 935

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 668

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 868

Max HP at Level 40 is 113

It reaches a height of 0.89m

It reaches a weight of 6.4kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

IMAGE: Nintendo